We're just a week away from the retail launch of Samsung's Galaxy S25 series, and if early preorder numbers are any indication, there's a pretty good chance that this may be the brand's most popular phones yet — and it's easy to see why.

Samsung is known for having impressive preorder deals that really make it hard to resist if you're someone who's looking to buy a new phone. But it appears that the brand is taking things up a level, introducing a new promotion where you can save over $900 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra if you own the right phone, while also scoring a free pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Samsung's pulling out all the stops

So what do you have to take advantage of the latest promotion? Well, it's important that you have a phone to trade in to unlock this great deal. While pretty much any phone will get you a discount, you'll want to have something from Samsung's more recent lineup, like an S24 Ultra, Z Fold 6 or similar, in order to get the best credit offer of $900.

With that out of the way, you'll want to head directly to the Samsung website and start the preorder process for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. You'll be able to grab it unlocked so that it works with any wireless carrier, and then you'll need to decide how much storage space you want, with Samsung providing three options: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB.

You can then choose the color of the phone, with Samsung providing seven different choices, three being exclusive to the brand's website. Once this is all done, you'll want to head to the trade in section on the same page, and choose the phone you'll be giving up in order to score the elevated promo credit.

As stated before, newer phones are going to get the best credit, but Samsung's own devices are going to get you the most here. From here, you'll want to select whether you're going to get Samsung Care+, then you'll head to the "Start building healthy habits with Galaxy" section, where you can choose to score a hefty discount on Samsung's current accessories and wearables.

One of the first options should be the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, which, with our special promotion, should be free if you're getting the 256GB Galaxy S25 Ultra, and cost just $20 if you're opting for the 512GB version of the phone. And if you're a student or someone that's eligible to take advantage of Samsung's Offer Program, you can sweeten this deal by saving an additional 5%.

These are some of the best deals that you're going to see on these phones, so be sure to strike while the iron is hot because there's only one week left to preorder Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup.