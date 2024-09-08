Key Takeaways The upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra may be only 8.2mm thick, making it significantly slimmer than its predecessors.

Samsung is also expected to reduce the width of the Ultra flagship while slightly bumping its height, thus making the device easier to hold.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature a camera upgrade in the form of a new 50MP telephoto sensor while retaining the Galaxy S24 Ultra's battery capacity and charging speeds.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is still some months away from launch. But that doesn't stop the cycle of leaks from revealing small pieces of information about the upcoming flagship smartphone lineup. The premium Ultra model will be a key focus for the manufacturer, and we've already learned that it could be thinner than the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the yet-to-be-launched iPhone 16 Pro Max. Now, a familiar source of leaks, Ice Universe, has shed light on the device's dimensions.

In an X/Twitter post over the weekend, Ice Universe suggested that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be 8.2mm thin, significantly down from the Galaxy S24 Ultra's 8.6mm frame. Meanwhile, at 162.8mm, it's also taller than the current Ultra flagship (162.3mm). On the other hand, the overall width has been reduced from 79mm to 77.6mm with the upcoming Ultra model, which aligns with Ice Universe's previous revelation.

To drive home the point about the evolution of Galaxy flagships, Ice Universe laid out the dimensions of all Ultra flagships dating back to the Galaxy S20 Ultra. If these reports hold up, it would confirm that Samsung is going back to the drawing board for its early 2025 flagship, given some of the criticism over the Galaxy S24 Ultra being uncomfortable to hold.

What else do we know about the Galaxy S25?

Via: Ice Universe

An unofficial mockup comparing the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Ultra

While we've received plenty of information about the Galaxy S25 Ultra's design improvements, there have been contradicting reports about the chipset Samsung will pick to power the flagship. An early rumor pitched the Exynos 2500 as one of the contenders, while another even mentioned MediaTek being in the mix.

But if a report from earlier this month is accurate, the company will put all its eggs in the Qualcomm basket to "maximize" AI performance on the new flagship series. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also rumored to feature a big camera upgrade, including a new 50MP 3x telephoto sensor. Samsung will likely retain the same battery capacity and charging pace as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, though.

To say it will be a busy next few months for Samsung's mobile division would be an understatement. While the Galaxy S25 is still months away, the company is expected to release the Galaxy S24 FE soon, followed by the Galaxy Tab S10 series. Then, by January, the company will gear up for its early-year Unpacked event to reveal the Galaxy S25 series.