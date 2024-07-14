Summary Samsung is making design adjustments to the Galaxy S25 Ultra's frame, according to leaker Ice Universe.

Samsung recently concluded the much-awaited Unpacked hardware launch event, where we saw its new duo of foldables, smartwatches, earbuds, and the Galaxy Ring breaking cover. Unsurprisingly, the focus now shifts towards the manufacturer's next lineup of flagship smartphones — the Galaxy S25 series. We've recently stumbled upon some information about the Galaxy S25 Ultra, including rumors mentioning the presence of rounded corners. A reliable leaker now suggests that Samsung will make some other design adjustments to the smartphone.

As per Ice Universe, who routinely drops early info on Samsung Galaxy devices, the company is mulling a significant design change for the Galaxy S25 Ultra's frame (via Android Authority). This reportedly involves adopting a "rounded" design for the portion of the frame closest to the back panel while retaining a "straighter" profile for the frame closer to the screen.

This change, as Ice Universe notes, could be geared towards the "feeling of holding," potentially addressing some past complaints about the Galaxy S24 Ultra's square design causing discomfort in the palm. The leaker adds that the "annoying huge middle frame" is thinner on the next Ultra model while retaining the same width as the predecessor. As a result, Ice Universe says the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have "narrower" bezels on the front.

There's no indication that Samsung will use a curved screen to accommodate any of these changes, with Ice Universe saying in a follow-up post that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will use a "pure flat screen." If our math is accurate, we're roughly six months away from the Galaxy S25's launch. And since we haven't come across any detailed renders or schematics to corroborate this design change, we recommend taking this new revelation with a grain of salt.

What else do we know about the Galaxy S25 Ultra?

The same source has also disclosed a couple of other details about Samsung's next big flagship in recent months. Some weeks ago, Ice Universe revealed that the next Ultra flagship will be the thinnest in recent memory at just 8.4mm, adding that Samsung won't compromise on camera attributes due to this design change.

Speaking of which, we've also come across rumors of the Galaxy S25 Ultra getting some significant rear camera upgrades. However, it's still unclear if the base Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will receive the same treatment. A recent report by GalaxyClub indicates that the Galaxy S25 may stick with the same 50MP primary camera, while the status of the ultrawide and telephoto units is unclear. However, the same report suggested the Galaxy S25's front camera will remain unchanged from the Galaxy S24.

While the Galaxy S25 is several months away, you can pre-order Samsung's latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6, right now. Both phones will begin shipping later this month, unless you're among the lucky few to get them early.