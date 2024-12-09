Key Takeaways Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra will supposedly offer 16GB RAM, but only on 512GB and 1TB models.

The regular S25 and S25+ likely won't have a 16GB RAM variant.

The additional RAM will help with running AI features.

Despite being Samsung's 2024 Ultra-flagship phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra only packs 12GB RAM. In comparison, all premium phones from Chinese manufacturers, including Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo, ship with 16GB RAM. That's despite their offerings being cheaper than Samsung's. Even the Pixel 9 Pro is equipped with 16GB of RAM as standard. Early rumors indicated that the Korean company could fix this wrong with the Galaxy S25 Ultra by equipping it with 16GB RAM. A new leak now sheds more light on the RAM and storage configuration of the upcoming Galaxy flagship.

The good news is that Samsung will supposedly launch its next flagship with 16GB RAM. However, there's a catch. The entry-level Galaxy S25 Ultra will purportedly still ship with 12GB RAM coupled with 256GB storage. Only the 512GB and 1TB storage variants will pack 16GB of RAM. So, you'll have to pay a premium to get the Galaxy S25 Ultra with 16GB of RAM, but at least Samsung will provide this option next year.

The leak does not talk about the RAM and storage configuration of the regular Galaxy S25 and S25+. But they are unlikely to get a 16GB RAM variant.

Hopefully, the increased RAM does not come with a corresponding increase in the price tag.

Samsung's track record suggests it will likely offer a double-the-storage promo during the Galaxy S25's preorder period, at least in the US. So, if you place your Galaxy S25 Ultra order early, you should get a free upgrade to the 512GB variant with 16GB RAM.

16GB RAM should be the standard on flagship Android phones

AI and its models require a lot of memory to work, so 16GB of RAM should be the standard on all 2025 Android flagships. And it is good to see rumors signaling Samsung will also join this bandwagon.

Interestingly, the Korean giant was among the first to equip its flagship phone with 16GB RAM. The 2020 Galaxy S20 Ultra's 512GB variant shipped with 16GB RAM. The same was true for the S21 Ultra next year. But with the S22 Ultra in 2022, the company reduced the maximum RAM to 12GB.

Leaks suggest Samsung could unveil the Galaxy S25 series on January 23, 2025, at an Unpacked event in San Francisco. With less than two months to go, we should see more leaks surrounding Samsung's upcoming flagship phones making their way to the internet.