Summary Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features an impressive design, but its sharp corners make it uncomfortable to hold.

A reliable leaker claims the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature "really rounded" corners for improved ergonomics.

Despite the rounded corners, Samsung will apparently not give up on bundling an S Pen with the device.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is among the best Android phones you can buy. While not perfect, its big display, all-day battery life, and amazing software features are bound to impress you. One issue with Samsung's 2024 flagship is its squarish design and sharp corners. This makes the phone uncomfortable to hold, especially since the corners dig into your palm. Samsung could finally address this problem with the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year.

Unlike the Galaxy S24 Ultra, its regular and Plus siblings have a rounded frame, making them more comfortable and easier to hold. The Galaxy S24 Ultra's sharp edges can be traced back to the 2022 Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung's decision to adopt a Note-style design and integrate the S Pen into it. Since then, the Korean giant's flagship phones have stuck to a similar squarish frame with sharp corners despite the ergonomic trade-off.

It appears Samsung has finally realized this design downside of its flagship phones and could address it next year. Reliable Samsung-focused leaker Ice Universe claims the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature "really rounded" corners, ensuring it is comfortable to hold for long hours. And worry not, the rounded corners will purportedly not come at the expense of the S Pen.

The leaker had previously complained about the Galaxy S24 Ultra's sharp corners and how it digs into his palm after 10 minutes of use.

Sadly, if leaks are accurate, Samsung plans to adopt a similar squarish design for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6. This could negatively impact the foldable's ergonomics and make it difficult to hold for long when folded with one hand.

Samsung needs to revamp the Galaxy S25's design

Samsung's flagship phones have followed the same design since at least 2021. With the Galaxy S25 series, it is high time the company shook things up and gave its premium phones a design revamp. If anything, Samsung could adopt a rounded frame, as seen on the 2021 Galaxy S21 Ultra, to improve the ergonomics of its 2025 flagship.

The rumor mill has been relatively quiet surrounding the Galaxy S25's design, with recent leaks focusing on Samsung's yo-yoing between Snapdragon and Exynos chips. With over seven months until the phone's potential arrival, there's plenty of time for Galaxy S25 leaks to surface.