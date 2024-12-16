Summary Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will come in several new color options: Titanium Black, Silver, Gray, White.

Galaxy S25 Ultra may come in a Titanium Jet Black shade exclusively through Samsung's online store.

Samsung could offer the Galaxy S25 Ultra in seven colors.

There's not much we don't already know about the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. The company's upcoming flagship lineup will seemingly switch to an iPhone-like flat frame design and a faster Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The updated design will be a key highlight, as it should make the new Galaxies easier to hold. Leaks have also revealed the potential color options for the phones. A new report offers deeper insight into the Galaxy S25 Ultra's shades based on the demand that Samsung expects for them.

Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young previously leaked the alleged colorways for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. He is now providing more details, revealing that Samsung anticipates the Titanium Black color to be the most in demand. Following that, the Korean company expects Titanium Silver and Titanium Gray shades to have high consumer demand and is allocating production resources to them accordingly.

Samsung seemingly also plans to offer the Galaxy S25 Ultra in a Titanium Jet Black shade, which sounds similar to the iPhone 7's iconic Jet Black color. If done right, the Galaxy S25 Ultra should look stealthy and premium in this color. The regular and Plus Galaxy S25 variants won't come in this shade.

This color will be exclusively available through its online store, though, so you might not be able to get your hands on it easily. The company estimates the least demand for the Titanium PinkGold that it purportedly plans to offer as a Samsung.com exclusive.

More Galaxy S25 leaks should surface in the coming weeks

Many of these color options are different from Samsung's previous colorways. So far, leaked renders only show the Galaxy S25 Ultra in black. However, with less than 1.5 months left before the Galaxy S25 series goes official, we should see more renders make their way to the internet in the coming weeks.

Rumors suggest the Galaxy S25 series will go official on January 23, 2025, at an Unpacked event in San Francisco.