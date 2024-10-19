Key Takeaways A new leak has named four standard color options for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, suggesting a repeat of the Galaxy S24 Ultra's titanium shades.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra could debut in a standard titanium version, potentially a take on the Apple iPhone's Natural Titanium colorway.

Rumors so far suggest that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S25 series in January 2025.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is just a few months away, and every new leak takes us closer to understanding the next flagship that much better. We've already come across renders of the upcoming Ultra flagship as well as the vanilla Galaxy S25 and its Plus sibling just last month, giving us an excellent idea about the flagship series' design attributes. Now, a renowned source of tech leaks is back with another piece of info, specifically about the colors of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

According to Ice Universe on X/Twitter, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will launch in four key colors, including Black, Green, Blue, and Titanium. The source clarifies that these are the regular color options, with no info on the online-exclusive shades of the Galaxy S25 Ultra as of yet.

It's unclear what this titanium color would look like, though one can wager that it may be similar to Apple's Natural Titanium colorway that debuted with the Apple iPhone 15 Pro series last year and is also one of the colorways for the recently launched iPhone 16 Pro lineup.

Samsung's already on the titanium bandwagon

Close

Samsung has already adopted the titanium branding on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which utilizes a titanium frame for the first time in the lineup, albeit of a lower grade than its Apple-made counterpart.

Interestingly, all seven color options of the Galaxy S24 Ultra have the Titanium prefix, including the three online exclusive colorways — Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Orange. If this revelation by Ice Universe is accurate, some of the online exclusive colors from earlier this year could be available as the default option with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

With just a few months left before the Galaxy S25's rumored January debut, we expect to uncover more information as the days and weeks progress. While there could be some surprises from Samsung in January, we learned last month that the company won't make any fast charging upgrades to the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+. However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could pick up a sizable RAM upgrade.