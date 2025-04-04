I’m not a shutterbug. I don’t often mess with the white balance on my photos, and you’ll rarely catch me switching over to Pro mode in my smartphone’s camera app. I also don’t edit my shots, and I’m not savvy enough (or have the time) to throw photos into Adobe Lightroom to make them magical. As such, I’m heavily reliant upon a camera’s point-and-shoot ability, and for me, that’s the mark of a high-quality smartphone camera. Most users aren’t going to have intimate knowledge of photography. However, they still need a camera that will capture their memories and milestones without them thinking about exposure levels.

To test the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s cameras, I needed a subject who could best trial the Galaxy’s sensors. I required only the most unyielding, unruly, and majestic creature: the cat. I took 100 cat photos with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra; here’s what I learned.

Samsung hasn’t fixed its problem with capturing motion

You’ll still get blurry photos

A long-standing criticism of Samsung’s cameras is that they don’t handle motion well. Any movement in a photo results in a blurry image, causing lost details and often not capturing the moment. I’ve noticed it on several of my Samsung flagships, with countless pet images appearing unusable over the years. If it were a limitation of all smartphone cameras, I’d understand. However, my Google Pixel phones hold up much better with action shots, consistently providing a more detailed image.

I hoped the Galaxy S25 Ultra would correct the motion issues. Samsung has mostly rectified its slow shutter problems with the last two generations of Galaxy smartphones, and I assumed this would improve motion capture. Unfortunately, it hasn’t. The Galaxy S25 Ultra still struggles to capture motion in photos. Whenever our black cat, Xavi, started to play or groom himself, I instantly lost focus, and the image blurred. I was also testing the Xiaomi 15 Ultra simultaneously, and it did a significantly better job of not being thrown off by slight motion and still capturing a crisp image. Samsung may have improved the visual feedback once we press the shutter, but the effective shutter speed still lags behind the competition.