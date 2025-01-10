Summary The Galaxy S25 Ultra is unlikely to see significant camera hardware upgrades.

However, a new leak points to improved video quality and macro photography.

The phone might also get an Audio Eraser feature as seen on Google Pixels.

All leaks suggest that Samsung will not make any substantial camera hardware improvements on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It will supposedly keep the same 200MP primary shooter, 10MP 3x optical camera, and 50MP 5x periscope camera as its predecessor. The ultrawide might get a resolution bump to 50MP, but that's it. However, hardware is only one part of the story, with Samsung seemingly working on several new camera features for its upcoming flagship phone.

Leaker Ahmed Qwaider has shared some alleged camera features of the Galaxy S25 and the purported improvements you should expect. He claims the Galaxy S25 will capture better quality videos with less noise when shooting in high-resolution mode. Additionally, it will get a feature similar to the Pixel's Audio Eraser, enabling you to remove unwanted noise after shooting the video.

Another key video recording improvement will supposedly be the ability to shoot videos in LOG. This will give creators more flexibility in post-production, as they can use their LUTs and get better dynamic range. The leaker also claims you can switch between lenses on the S25 Ultra while shooting a video without lag or abrupt cuts.

Samsung’s upcoming flagship will reportedly capture macro photos with up to 4x better clarity. This improvement will likely stem from the switch to a higher-resolution 50MP camera, which has four times more resolution than the Galaxy S24 Ultra's 12MP ultrawide snapper. However, the superior macro photography capability is unlikely to come to the Galaxy S25 and S25+ as they will purportedly retain their predecessors' 12MP ultrawide shooter.

Based on the leak, it seems Samsung will focus on refining the Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera experience, taking care of some longstanding issues.

A brighter screen using AI?

Close

Samsung will apparently stick to the same generation OLED panel on the Galaxy S25 Ultra as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. But that does not mean there might not be any meaningful improvement in display brightness. The company will purportedly use AI to boost the screen color and brightness by as much as 43% to enhance readability. It will likely achieve this by tweaking the contrast, as seen on some other Android phones.

The Galaxy S25 lineup is less than two weeks from its official unveiling. So, we won't have to wait long to know about all the enhancements and upgrades it packs.