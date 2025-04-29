Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 7.5 / 10 $1070 $1300 Save $230 Samsung’s latest Ultra sets the bar for premium phones, packing top-tier camera tech, smart AI features, and powerhouse performance—all wrapped in a sleek titanium frame and paired with a handy stylus. $1070 at Samsung

When people talk about the best Android phones, the Galaxy S25 Ultra always gets a seat at the fire. Just like the models before it, this one has earned its place with serious specs and slick design. But it doesn’t come cheap. Samsung’s asking price is a hefty $1,300. Luckily, there’s a deal floating around right now that knocks the price down to $1,070. If you’ve been eyeing it, now’s a smart time to make your move.

You can grab this deal right on Samsung’s website, and it covers every color available. There are two ways to save: either knock $230 off instantly, no matter the storage, or trade in your old phone and get up to $630 off. Not into parting with your current device? No problem. The upfront $230 discount is where it’s at—you’ll walk away with the 256GB S25 Ultra for just $1,070, no strings attached.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra?