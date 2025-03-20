Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra leaves the Note-like design behind for the very first time. With flat edges, curved corners, and a massive 6.9-inch display, this is a modern flagship through and through — and yes, that S Pen is still here too. Get up to $900 instant trade-in credit

Samsung phones are some of the best that you can buy. But if you're looking to go all out, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to be a good choice. Not only does it have a large screen and tons of power, but you can now save up to $900 on the phone if you're looking to trade in. This Samsung promotion is only available for a limited time, which means you'll want to act quickly if you want to save big.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Samsung gets a lot of flack for not innovating enough. But the brand has gotten to a place where its products are so well-refined that it would need to do something drastic in order to make a change that's worth talking about. And while we'd love to see what Samsung can do, sometimes that type of action just isn't necessary, especially if you're a brand that's just trying to get a reliable handset into as many customers' hands as possible.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a great phone with a large screen and tons of power. You get a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, and three different storage options to choose from, starting at 256GB, and maxing out at 1TB. You also get all-day battery life, along with wired and wireless charging.

In addition, you also get a variety of cameras on the rear, with a 200MP main shooter, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, and an additional telephoto that comes in at 50MP. Connectivity is also pretty good as well, with 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. You also get a stylus built in, allowing you to jot down notes or sketch out ideas when needed.

The phone looks quite good thanks to its refined design and use of premium materials like titanium. It's also quite durable as well, thanks to its IP68 rating. For the most part, you can't go wrong with a phone like this, with the only catch being that it is quite expensive. Luckily, this new promotion from Samsung knocks up to $900 with the trade-in of a device.

You can trade in phones and tablets from a variety of brands, with Samsung providing elevated values for accepted products. If you don't have anything to trade in, Samsung is still offering up to $300 off the price of the phone.