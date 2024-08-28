Key Takeaways The Galaxy S25 Ultra might be thinner and lighter than its competitors, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Design changes for the S25 Ultra could include a bigger display, thinner bezels, rounded corners for better ergonomics.

Rumors suggest the phone will have a slimmer waistline and reduced weight, making it more comfortable to hold.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is still at least five months from launch. Yet, the rumor mill surrounding the phone has been in full swing, suggesting some major design changes for the company's next Ultra flagship. A recent rumor claimed the Galaxy S25 Ultra might sport a bigger display and thinner bezels. It would also have rounded corners to help with ergonomics; Galaxy S24 Ultra users frequently complain about the phone's sharp edges digging into their palms. A new leak now says Samsung's upcoming flagship will also be lighter and thinner than its competitors.

Reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe claims the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be thinner and lighter than all Ultra/Max flagships, including the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max. Google's latest flagship Pixel weighs 221g and is 8.5mm thick.

For comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra weighs 232g and has an 8.6mm waistline — a notable 0.3mm thinner than the 8.9 mm-thick Galaxy S23 Ultra. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is 8.3mm thick, and its successor will likely retain the same thickness. So, if the rumor is accurate, the Galaxy S25 Ultra should weigh less than 221g and be thinner than 8.3mm.

A previous leak indicated the phone could be 8.4mm thick, so Ice Universe's latest claim might not be entirely accurate.

While this weight reduction and slimmer waistline might not seem like a big deal on paper, it should make the Galaxy S25 Ultra easier and more comfortable to hold. To a certain extent, this will also help Samsung justify shipping its 2025 Ultra flagship with a 5,000mAh cell, the same battery capacity as its 2020 flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could pack several design refinements

Based on all the leaks so far, it appears Samsung will make several minor but important design changes to the Galaxy S25 Ultra to improve usability. To achieve this, the phone might sport a thinner middle frame and narrower front bezels.

So far, all we have heard are rumors, with no concrete CAD renders confirming the design changes. Until that happens, it's better to take all these leaks with a grain of salt.