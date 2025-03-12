Unfortunately, if you’re a fan of Samsung's flagship phones, you’ve gotten used to paying a boatload for the company’s latest devices. Samsung sales are few and far between, and not everyone has an older device to trade in to take advantage of the company’s generous pre-order bonuses. It’s an occasion when you can save money, especially on a Galaxy phone less than two months old.

A limited-time Amazon deal has appeared on the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, saving customers $200 off the phone’s MSRP. It’s a fantastic opportunity to pick up Samsung’s latest and greatest at a price we typically see from competing flagships. If you held off on a Galaxy S25 Ultra because you refuse to pay full price, you can satisfy your need for a deal while picking up one of the most powerful phones on the market.

Why you should buy a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Although the Galaxy S25 Ultra might not be the most awe-inspiring smartphone of 2025, its status as a premium flagship is hard to argue. Its 6.9-inch QHD+ display is gorgeous, with vibrant colors and an anti-reflective layer to improve outdoor viewing. It is one of Samsung’s best panels in years, and I never get tired of watching content on the S25 Ultra’s screen.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also a powerhouse with its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. Believe everything you’ve heard about the Snapdragon 8 Elite. It’s as powerful as you’d expect, but what I didn’t anticipate was how power-efficient it is. I get all-day battery life on my Galaxy S25 Ultra despite having the same 5,000mAh battery size as last year.

One of the highlights of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is One UI 7. Samsung’s Android flavor has been my favorite for years, but One UI 7 refines the user experience. Long-awaited features like an app drawer make navigating much easier, and I love how well it runs on my Galaxy S25 Ultra. I’m still critical of Galaxy AI’s place in One UI 7, but the software is excellent. Samsung also promises 7 years of software upgrades and support, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy your S25 Ultra for quite a while.