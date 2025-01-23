Summary The Galaxy S25 series now shows battery health, cycle count, and first use date in settings.

Previous Samsung phones required the Samsung Members app to check battery health stats.

It's unclear if this battery feature will come to older Galaxy devices with the One UI 7 update.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is finally here, offering a trio of upgraded smartphones that may not look drastically different on the outside but pack a host of new AI and software features. While Samsung hasn't increased battery capacity (or charging speeds) across the lineup compared to the previous generation, it has quietly introduced a useful new addition to the battery settings.

As spotted by X user @Razar_the_Raven, all Galaxy S25 models now display detailed battery stats directly within the settings app. Under the Battery Information section in Settings > Battery, users can now see details like Battery Health (in percentage), Cycle Count, and even information on when the device was manufactured and when it was first used.

The Galaxy S25 lets you monitor battery health and charge count easily

On previous Samsung flagships, checking battery health wasn't as straightforward. Users had to download the Samsung Members app and navigate to Support > Diagnostics to get a battery status check — which, even then, didn't provide a health percentage. With the Galaxy S25 series, these stats are now available right in the settings, offering even more detailed insights without the need for extra apps.

While it's not a groundbreaking feature, having easy access to battery health information is certainly useful. If, down the line, your Galaxy S25 isn't holding up as expected, checking the battery health percentage can help determine if battery degradation is the issue. A lower percentage usually means the battery capacity has decreased, meaning it can't hold as much charge as it did when it was new.

Similarly, the charge cycle count will give you an idea about how many times the phone has been charged and discharged — something that could come in handy if you're considering buying or selling a used Galaxy S25.

As of now, it's unclear whether this feature will roll out to other Samsung Galaxy devices with the One UI 7 update or remain exclusive to the Galaxy S25 series. Given that the feature isn't present in the current One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 series, it doesn't seem likely. We'll confirm with Samsung once we have more information and keep you updated.