Summary The Galaxy S25 will feature deeper Gemini integration, including a new side button trigger, Gemini extensions for Samsung's stock apps, and the ability to use chain commands.

The S25 introduces a 'Now Bar' similar to iOS Live Activities, featuring lock screen smart space cards that can highlight real-time sports updates (powered by Google) and Google Maps integration for travel information, directions, and departure notifications.

The Galaxy S25 will debut key accessibility updates, including new LE Audio features for hands-free calling and low-latency connection with compatible hearing aids, and compatibility with Gemini-powered Talkback 15 and HID-based braille displays, offering improved image descriptions and easier connectivity for users with low or no vision.

The wait is finally over! Samsung's Galaxy S25 series has now been unveiled, and although the South Korean tech giant flaunted several of the devices' new bells and whistles on stage, there sure was a lot more than meets the eye.

Samsung and Google's close partnership is no secret, and the sheer amount of software-side upgrades the two have ported over to the S25 series is a testament to that. Similar to Circle to Search with the Galaxy S24, Google has today demoed several new features on the Galaxy S25 that are destined to reach the broader Android smartphone market, making the new Galaxy flagships a launchpad for its endeavors.

In a separate blog post that coincided with the Unpacked event, Google highlighted that Samsung users will soon have a new way to trigger the Gemini assistant — one that mirrors the Pixel implementation.

Up until now, those using Gemini as the default assistant on their Samsung device have been limited to a bottom left/bottom right-to-center swipe gesture to pull up the assistant, with Bixby taking up the prime side button real estate. According to the tech giant's announcement today, users should soon be able to map the side button to trigger Gemini.

Whether that happens with a Gemini or Google app update, or if it's part of the broader One UI 7 update is currently unclear. If the latter is true, we'll see the new shortcut in action on the new Galaxy S25 first.

Samsung's stock apps will soon work better with Gemini

Source: Google

With the quick trigger, Samsung users will also soon be able to call up Gemini to set reminders, register notes, probe about appointments, and more — all in natural, conversational language. This is thanks to new dedicated Gemini extensions for stock apps like Samsung Reminder, Samsung Calendar, Samsung Notes and Samsung Clock, which come in addition to existing ones like YouTube, YouTube Music, Spotify, Google Maps, Utilities, and more.

Additionally, the AI-enabled assistant can now understand chain commands, which means you can ask it to complete tasks connected to enabled extensions in one sentence. This can include conversational commands like "Look up Google Maps for vegan restaurants in a 3-mile radius and ask [xyz person] to meet me there at 7pm," or "Check my calendar for today's team meeting and set a reminder for 30 minutes before it."

Speaking of conversational commands, Google also announced that starting today, Samsung Galaxy S25, S24, and Pixel 9 series users should be able to add images, files, and YouTube videos to Gemini Live conversations, allowing you to probe the contextual and conversational AI assistant in a more nuanced way.

Source: Google

Now Bar sports Google's software prowess

Elsewhere, Samsung's newly-announced Now Bar, which is essentially similar to Live Activities over on iOS, supports lock screen smart space cards that can highlight real-time sports updates without you having to keep a separate app open.

According to Google, the cards will only highlight the teams you follow on Google (via the Discover page), saying that the "Now Bar will ensure you are clued into all the action by bringing key match updates about the teams you follow on Google right to your lock screen. With a single glance at your phone, you'll know when a match is on and be able to follow live with scores and more." Users will be able to dive deeper into the match and relevant information by simply tapping the card, which will initiate a Google Search.

Source: Google

Additionally, the Now Bar also integrates with Google Maps, providing users with real-time travel information, directions at a glance, and even timely departure notifications "like when to leave for an appointment based on current traffic."

A more inclusive Galaxy

Google and Samsung have also teamed up on the accessibility front, with several key updates debuting with the Galaxy S25 series. For starters, the new flagship series will implement new LE Audio features that enable hands-free calling, personalized audio adjustments, and low-latency connection when a Galaxy S25 series device running Android 15-based One UI 7 is paired with a GN ReSound and Oticon Intent hearing aid.

Close

The integration will also land on Pixel 9 series devices running Android 16 beta, and on last year's Galaxy S24 series "in the coming weeks."

Google has also recently been spotted working on Fast Pair support for hearing aids, though we're not entirely sure if that's rolling today.

Elsewhere, Google's Gemini-powered Talkback 15, which was previously reported as incompatible with Samsung devices, will finally land on the Galaxy S25, and it will be compatible with Human Interface Device (HID)-based braille displays.

This should not only enable users to gain more detailed image descriptions that are powered by Gemini, but also allow users with low or no vision to connect their display to the Galaxy S25 without having to follow convoluted steps. Further, in a major win for accessibility, Google added that "over the coming months this functionality will begin to work on any phone or tablet using Android 15."