Key Takeaways The Galaxy S25 Slim will supposedly pack an 'Ultra' camera.

Samsung may release the Galaxy S25 Slim in May or June with similar camera specs to the Z Fold Special Edition.

The slim phone may have a smaller battery capacity to maintain a sleek design, focusing on thinness.

Besides the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Plus, and its regular sibling, Samsung is apparently also working on a 'Slim' variant of its flagship phone. This model will supposedly launch later in the year to take on the rumored iPhone 17 Slim. Typically, a 'slim' phone has to make a few compromises to achieve its super-slim profile, especially with the cameras. Apparently, this won't be the case with the Galaxy S25 Slim.

Reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe claims the Galaxy S25 Slim will use an "Ultra" camera. His post on X is light on other details, so we will have to wait for future leaks to know more about possible camera specs. However, given the "Ultra" moniker, Samsung's slim Galaxy may use a 200MP primary camera as seen on its last few Ultra flagships.

The recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition packs a 200MP primary camera, a notable upgrade from the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 50MP main shooter despite having a slimmer profile. So, Samsung could use a similar camera on the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim next year.

As for the rest of the cameras, don't get your hopes too high and expect the phone to pack a 5x telephoto shooter like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. If anything, Samsung will likely stick with the same 10MP camera offering 3x optical zoom, as seen on its other devices.

Samsung Galaxy S25 might debut in summer 2025

Close

The Galaxy S25 Slim recently popped up on GSMA's database. Given that Samsung devices typically appear on the database 6–8 months before their release, the Galaxy S25 Slim is unlikely to launch before May or June next year. The Korean giant might launch the device alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 in early July.

If not the cameras, the Galaxy S25 Slim might instead compromise on battery capacity, opting for a smaller cell to achieve its sleek, slim profile.

As of now, little else is known about Samsung's slim Galaxy S25 variant except its focus on thinness. More leaks and rumors surrounding the phone will presumably start appearing in late Q1 2025 as its launch nears.