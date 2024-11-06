Key Takeaways Samsung's Galaxy S25 series is rumored to include a Slim model with a a likely US release.

The slim variant's recent inclusion in the GSMA database hints at a Summer 2025 release date.

The slim device will likely sacrifice battery life and potentially some camera capabilities too, in favor of a thinner chassis.

Leaks and rumors about both Samsung and Apple developing a 'Slim' variant for their next flagships have intensified, and while Apple's next iteration of the iPhone is still roughly 11 months away, Samsung's Galaxy S25 series launch is nigh, potentially as soon as January 2025.

Last week, South Korean media outlets suggested that Samsung's S25 series will likely have a Slim model, though it will be released a few months apart from the base series. Now, with a recent leak confirming the existence of a fourth model number in the S25 series, the Slim variant is looking all the more likely.

SmartPrix, monitoring the GSMA database, found a fourth model number added to the reported S25 series database. For reference, on the website, the Samsung Galaxy S25 has the model number SM-S931, the Galaxy S25+ is SM-S936, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra is referred to as SM-S938. A fourth model number, believed to be the slim S25 variant — SM-S937 has now been added. It carries the suffix U, indicating that it will be available in the United States, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

It's worth noting that the exact specifications of the reported slim model are still shrouded in mystery, though previous leaks have hinted at the model being powered by the Exynos 2400, the same chipset that powers the Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 FE in international markets. As the device's slim title suggests, Samsung is likely going for a much thinner and lighter look, following in the footsteps of devices like the Honor Magic V3 and the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate.

Likely to debut in the Summer of 2025

The variant's arrival on the GSMA database in the month of November also hints at a potential summer 2025 release. As SmartPrix pointed out, Samsung normally adds new devices to the database roughly six to seven months prior to their official launch, suggesting that the slim S25 model could be released sometime in April or May. This would be roughly three to four months after the flagship S25 series' release. The timeline corroborates the previous S25 Slim leak we reported on.

The slim device will likely sacrifice battery life and potentially some camera capabilities too, in favor of a thinner chassis. And while this is just speculation, and very unlikely to come to fruition, Samsung ditching the base Tab S10 model might signal what's to come for the flagship S series in the future.

Elsewhere, while likely not to be achieved with the S25 series, Samsung is looking to drop the Galaxy branding for its flagship S and Z series devices. The South Korean giant feels that the branding's umbrella over a wide range of devices (Z, S, A, M, and F-series) has diluted the perceived quality of its premium products. While it's too soon for Samsung to adopt the new branding for the S25 series, sources suggest that the tech giant is steadfast and it is highly probable that a future iteration will carry distinct branding.