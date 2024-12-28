Summary Samsung could launch the Galaxy S25 Slim by mid-2025 and not by the first quarter of the year as previously rumored.

This estimate is based on the smartphone's absence from the latest One UI 7 beta, which mentions the model numbers of all Galaxy S23 models except the Galaxy S25 Slim.

The Galaxy S25 Slim could reach retail shelves by Q2 2025 or perhaps slightly later alongside Samsung's next-gen foldables.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is weeks away from launch, with the series expected to be revealed during the Unpacked event on January 22, 2025. We already know the event will be headlined by three Galaxy S25 phones. However, leaks over the past few months have also pointed to a new "Slim" version of the Galaxy S25 being in the mix, featuring the model number SM-S937. However, there was still some uncertainty over when this variant would reach retail shelves. And it looks like we may finally have an answer to that question, not as part of a leak, but based on evidence spotted within a recent One UI 7 beta.

The folks at Android Authority looked through the most recent One UI 7 beta release to find mentions of all upcoming Galaxy S25 models — SM-S931 (Galaxy S25), SM-S936 (Galaxy S25+), and SM-S938 (Galaxy S25 Ultra), but nothing about the aforementioned SM-S937 model number.

As the site notes, this is a good indicator that Samsung may wait a bit to release the Galaxy S25 Slim. While we've previously seen reports suggesting Samsung may release the slim flagship alongside the three Galaxy S25 devices in the next few weeks, that theory can be ruled out now.

A mid-2025 launch looks more likely

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The fact that the Galaxy S25 Slim wasn't mentioned in the latest One UI 7 beta's code doesn't mean the smartphone will never launch. Instead, as some reports previously predicted, the Galaxy S25 Slim could be shown off alongside Samsung's mid-year smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7, and go on sale shortly after.

This would push the smartphone's launch beyond the rumored Q2 2025 timeline but will allow Samsung to highlight its ultra-slim smartphone alongside the company's 2025 foldables. There's the possibility that Samsung may give the world a brief teaser of the Galaxy S25 Slim during next month's Unpacked event, followed by a broader launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 later in the year.

Speaking of which, the company is expected to launch a more affordable version of the Galaxy Z Flip next year, supposedly named the Galaxy Z Flip FE. However, like the Galaxy S25 Slim, this smartphone also didn't appear in the latest One UI 7 beta, suggesting both phones are still some distance away.