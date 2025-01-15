Summary Ahead of next week's Galaxy S25 launch, we're getting our first real glimpse of a slimmer fourth model from Samsung.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Slim is rumored to measure in at 6.4mm, while simultaneously offering near-identical specs compared to the rest of the S25 series.

This model represents Samsung's response to Apple's rumored slim iPhone 17, though Apple may have the Galaxy S25 Slim beat on thickness alone.

We're exactly one week out from Samsung unveiling the Galaxy S25 series in San Jose, but as you might expect, there's always another phone right around the corner. While we're expecting to see the usual Galaxy trio announced at Unpacked, we've also heard plenty about a fourth model meant to be added later this year. After months of leaks and rumors, we're finally getting our first glimpse at the Galaxy S25 Slim, and as you probably could've predicted, it looks like a slimmer Galaxy S25.

The Galaxy S25 Slim is exactly what you might expect — and that's not a bad thing

Source: OnLeaks/SmartPrix

Today's renders come courtesy of OnLeaks and SmartPrix, both trusted names in the world of phone leaks. From the front (and the back, for that matter), it's practically indistinguishable from both last year's Galaxy S24 series and what we've seen from the Galaxy S25 in previous leaks. Triple camera module, volume and power buttons along the side, narrow bezels and a hole punch camera up top — typical Samsung fare. It's when you turn to the S25 Slim's profile that you learn how it's earned its name.

Measuring in at 6.4mm thick — and 8.3mm when accounting for the protruding camera sensors — this phone looks leagues ahead of the competition when it comes to eliminating bulk. For comparison's sake, the Galaxy S25 is rumored to measure in at 7.2mm, while the Galaxy S24 measured in at 7.3mm. The thinnest iPhone currently sold is 2022's iPhone SE — also 7.3mm — while all three non-foldable Pixel 9 models measure in at a relatively rotund 8.5mm.

Source: OnLeaks/SmartPrix

This size reduction doesn't seem to come at the cost of its internals, with OnLeaks reporting it'll retain the Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12GB of RAM we expect to see on the S25+. Likewise, recent rumors surrounding the Slim's camera setup points to a 200MP main sensor paired with 50MP ultra-wide and telephoto options, with Samsung using an All Lenses on Prism (ALoP) design to pack the telephoto sensor into such a small package. No word on battery capacity, unfortunately, but expect it to be smaller than whatever's packed in the S25+ next week.

By all accounts, the Galaxy S25 Slim seems to be an early response to Apple's long-rumored slim iPhone 17. Last week, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple's model might be as thin as 5.5mm, besting Samsung by nearly a full millimeter. Neither brand sounds ready to showcase their respective slim models for 2025 just yet, though. Despite today's leak, it doesn't seem like the Galaxy S25 Slim is arriving with its trio of bulkier counterparts next Wednesday, with OnLeaks pointing towards a potential May release for the fourth member of Samsung's mobile family.