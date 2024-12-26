Summary The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may debut alongside the three Galaxy S25 smartphones at Unpacked.

A leaker claims Samsung will utilize the recently announced ALoP technology to keep the smartphone slimmer while also outfitting higher-quality cameras.

While there's less doubt about when the company will reveal the Galaxy S25 Slim, it's still unclear when it will reach retail shelves, with some reports suggesting a mid-2025 arrival.

The Samsung Galaxy S25's launch is just weeks away, with a recent leak telling us when it could reach shelves. While the three Galaxy flagships in the series are unexpectedly the key focus at next month's Unpacked, Samsung is also expected to reveal the Galaxy S25 Slim alongside the smartphones. A reliable source of smartphone leaks is now providing another vital bit of info about this thin flagship, specifically the cameras.

As we know, adding more powerful cameras on a flagship means making some adjustments to the overall thickness, especially for telephoto cameras. While manufacturers have gotten creative about ensuring their phones remain as slim as possible, outfitting a larger camera sensor is still an impediment to making thinner phones.

According to Jukanlosreve on X/Twitter, the Galaxy S25 Slim will utilize the ALoP (All Lenses on Prism) tech revealed last month to remedy this concern. Using this technology, "the module length can be shortened 22% with respect to conventional folded camera optics," Samsung said at the time. The leaker cites Meritz Securities as the source for this new piece of info.

This ALoP architecture makes use of "a 40˚ tilted prism reflection surface and 10˚ tilted sensor assembly," helping smartphone producers come up with phones that have a slimmer overall design and a camera bump that is "lower-profile" than its contemporaries.

When could we see the Galaxy S25 Slim?

Illustrations of Samsung's ALoP tech

It would make sense for Samsung to leverage this tech in one of its phones first, though it shouldn't take long for other smartphone makers to be interested. For now, though, it looks like we'll see this tech debuting on the Galaxy S25 Slim, though it's still unclear when that will be.

Conflicting reports have emerged on this front, with one suggesting a mere reveal at the Galaxy Unpacked followed by a release in mid-2025 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. Meanwhile, there are reports of Samsung surprising us all by releasing the Galaxy S25 Slim along with the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra in February 2025.

Whichever way Samsung decides to go here, it's clear that the company wants to chart out a new niche for itself, away from its industry-leading flagship smartphones. Only time will tell if this gamble will pay off.