Key Takeaways Samsung base and Plus Galaxy S25 models are expected to be offered in new "sparkling" color options.

'Sparkling Green' and 'Sparkling Blue,' however, just appear to be rehashed versions of last year's Jade Green and Sapphire Blue colorways.

While these might not be truly new colors, they will be easier to acquire as they won't be samsung.com exclusives.

Phones have not only become monotonous over the past year, they've become boring too. Samsung, which was once a fan-favourite for its constant innovation, bears a lot of the blame here, especially since its latest iteration of foldables aren't much different from their predecessors.

Samsung's has likely learned from the criticism it faced in 2024, and it's not looking to make the same mistakes with 2025's S25 series. From the leaks and rumors we know about so far, the upcoming series will reportedly receive ultrawide camera upgrades, with all devices in the series reportedly running on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Elsewhere, the Galaxy S25 Ultra might come with a 16GB RAM model, thinner bezels, and "sparkling" colorways.

The latter was leaked late last month, when Display Supply Chain Consultants' Ross Young shared a list of colorways for the complete S25 series. According to him, excluding Samsung website exclusives, each S25 series device will be available in 4-5 colorways.

Galaxy S25 Galaxy S25+ Galaxy S25 Ultra Moon Night Blue Midnight Black Titanium Black Silver Shadow Moon Night Blue Titanium Blue Sparking Blue Silver Shadow Titanium Gray Sparkling Green Sparking Blue Titanium Gray Sparkling Green

While the top-of-the-line S25 Ultra is expected to retain its 'titanium' colorways, the base and mid-level S25 model will be offered in new "sparkling" hues, a colorway naming scheme that we haven't seen from the South Korean tech giant before. Until last month, the sparkling colorways were just names, but a new leak finally gives us our first look at what these colorways might look like and, well... they appear a bit less sparkly than we'd hoped.

Old shades, new names

Leaker Tarun Vats, (via Android Authority) who himself credited Ross Young, shared renders of what appears to be either the base S25 or the S25+ in Sparkling Green and Sparkling Blue colorways. At first glance, they don't look anything out of the ordinary. If you look at the renders for a while though... who am I kidding, they still look ordinary.

The Sparkling Green model looks identical to S24's online-exclusive Jade Green colorway, while the Sparkling Blue model looks just like the Sapphire Blue S24 colorway with a slightly lighter hue. The only saving grace here is that these colorways appear to be the base options, i.e., not online-exclusive — while last year's Sapphire Blue and Jade Green options were strictly Samsung.com exclusive. We're not saying that these colors are ugly or anything, but giving them the ✨Sparkling✨ prefix might just be a stretch.