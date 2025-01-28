Summary The Galaxy S25 gets a new HDR10+ toggle via the Camera Assistant Good Lock module for enhanced video quality.

Additionally, this module gains a toggle to store recorded videos on an external storage device via the onboard USB-C port.

There's no info on whether these Camera Assistant features will be available on older Galaxy flagships with the upcoming One UI 7 update.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is official, with pre-orders currently up and the devices slated to be available in stores by February 7, although shipments could arrive earlier. Since the announcement last week, we've learned that the Galaxy S25 series supports satellite messaging (with a big caveat), plus the fact that the flagships support the Qi 2.1 wireless charging standard, albeit without any tangible benefits. It's now coming to light that the Galaxy S25 lineup also supports a new camera feature we didn't know about.

In addition to the slew of software features we expect to see on the Galaxy S25 series, the three phones will also include support for a brand-new HDR10+ toggle within the Camera Assistant module in Good Lock (via SamMobile).

Source: SamMobile

A screenshot of the new HDR10+ toggle in Camera Assistant (pictured above) provides more details, including the disclaimer that HDR needs to be enabled via Settings > Advanced video options for this toggle to work. We're not sure how this particular toggle differs from the one available in the Galaxy S24's stock Camera app, but we expect to find out soon enough.

The Galaxy S25 also gets external storage support for videos