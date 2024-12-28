Summary The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will offer seamless updates like Google Pixel devices, providing a smoother software update process.

This feature was originally expected to debut with the Galaxy S23 in early 2023.

The mid-range Galaxy A55 is the first Samsung phone to support seamless updates, though the device isn't widely available.

While Samsung and Google-made flagships may have some similarities in the hardware department, the software update experience couldn't be more different. Google Pixel owners can experience what's known as seamless or A/B system updates, effectively letting you use the device even when an update is being installed. By contrast, installing a software update on a Samsung Galaxy phone is a much more time-consuming process, with the phone being pretty much out of commission throughout the process. We've recently heard that Samsung is about to change that with the Galaxy S25 next month, and we're now getting more confirmation on this front.

Related It only took Samsung 8 years to add this handy Android feature Samsung appears to have added support for seamless updates on the Galaxy A55

As per "leaked files" reportedly seen by Android Authority, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will offer seamless updates, enabling users to experience a feature that Pixel users have enjoyed for at least eight years when it first debuted with Android Nougat.

It is speculated that the Galaxy S25 and S25+ will benefit from A/B system updates, too, as suggested by leaker chunvn8888 last month. We're also getting confirmation from Android Authority that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is pretty much an open secret now.

The Samsung Galaxy A55

Even though the Galaxy S25 series will take a big step forward by including A/B system updates, it isn't the first Samsung smartphone to support it. That honor goes to the Galaxy A55, launched earlier this year as a mid-range device in some markets except the US.

Nevertheless, buyers of Samsung's upcoming flagship series will have one additional feature to look forward to, though I'm sure existing Galaxy device owners would feel like Samsung waited way too long to introduce this feature.

A/B updates were initially believed to debut with the Galaxy S23 after Google made virtual A/B partitions compulsory with Android 13. However, that didn't pan out, with Samsung choosing not to implement it with the Galaxy S24 earlier this year.

The good news is that we don't have to wait long to see the Galaxy S25 series in action. The company is expected to unveil the trio of flagships on January 22, 2025, with retail availability slated to commence on the 7th of February.