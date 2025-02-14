The Samsung Galaxy S25 is one of the least exciting phones I've used in some time. Don't get me wrong: it's good. The hardware's premium, performance is top shelf, and its cameras are fine enough. But Samsung's been in a holding pattern with its flagship phones for a few years now. The S25 is just a little better than the S24, which was just a little better than the S23, and so on.

You could say the same about any tech product on its nth iteration, of course, but the S25 is brazen about it. It comes with a beefier chipset, more RAM, and a handful of new software features that (apparently) leverage AI. But otherwise, this is a down-the-middle rehash of the same phone Samsung's been selling us for multiple generations. Depending on how old your current phone is, that may not matter to you — this is, in fact, the best version of the small Samsung flagship template we've come to know over the past several years. But not by much, and certainly not because of AI.

Samsung Galaxy S25 7.5 / 10 The Galaxy S25 is yet another competent phone from Samsung. If you've been on your current device for a few years and you're shopping for something small and new, it's a fine pick. Still, I wish Samsung had moved the ball forward a little more this year — this is another in a line of very iterative Galaxy updates. Pros & Cons Great compact hardware

A long overdue RAM upgrade

Lovely display Mediocre battery life

Cameras struggle in low light

None of this AI stuff is very compelling $800 at Samsung $800 at Best Buy $800 at Amazon

Price, specs, and availability

The base model Samsung Galaxy S25 with 128 gigs of storage space retails for $800; a version with 256GB of storage goes for $60 more. You can get it from your carrier or major smartphone retailer of choice. It comes in Navy, Mint, Icy Blue (picture here), and Silver Shadow. Samsung.com also offers a handful of exclusive, awkwardly named colorways: Blueblack (gray), Coralred (warm pink), and Pinkgold (kind of a fleshy beige).

Specifications SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Display type LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.2" Display resolution 2340 x 1080 RAM 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,000mAh Charge speed 25W Ports USB-C Operating System Android 15 and One UI 7 Front camera 12MP f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP f/1.8 main, 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 146.9 x 70.5 x 7.2 mm Weight 162g IP Rating IP68 Colors Silver Shadow, Navy, Icy Blue, Mint Expand

Design and display

The Galaxy S25 looks almost exactly the same as last year's Galaxy S24: same aesthetic, same flat edges, same delightful small size. It's not quite identical; the Galaxy S25 is just a hair smaller and lighter than last year's small S24. The difference isn't enough to really notice without having the two side by side, but this year's hardware is just different enough that cases made for the S24 won't fit correctly.

Coming from the relatively compact Pixel 9 Pro I've been using for the past few months, the S25 is appreciably slimmer and lighter — it actually makes the Pixel feel a bit bulky, particularly around its hallmark camera bar. If you're a small phone person, this hardware will be very comfortable for you.

The display nestled inside the S25's slim bezels is the same as the one in the S24 from last year. It's a 6.2-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2,340 by 1,080, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. That all translates to a great viewing experience: colors are vivid (maybe a little too vivid by default), viewing angles are excellent, and because it's an LTPO panel, it supports showing your wallpaper on the always-on display — a feature I'll miss when I eventually move back into my Pixel 9 Pro.

Other hardware and what's in the box