The S25 Ultra may share the rest of the series' rounded corner design. The base S25 could sport a 6.36-inch display, and all three devices are expected to run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The event may reveal Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Ring 2, alongside Samsung's take on the Meta Ray-Ban with its own XR glasses, potentially running Android XR OS.

January 22 was leaked to be the rumored Galaxy Unpacked date all the way back in early December. One month later, we're now learning that those leaks were accurate.

The South Korean tech giant has officially announced that its next Unpacked event will take place on January 22 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT, 6 p.m. GMT, 7 p.m. CET) in San Jose, California — which means we'll get to learn a lot more about the long-awaited Galaxy S25 series, and the often-delayed Android 15-based One UI 7 in just a little over two weeks from today.

After the success of the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy S25 will clearly be the main attraction at the event, with Samsung explicitly promising a deep dive into the future of Galaxy AI at the event, which it says is poised to "change the way you interact with the world every day."

This corroborates credible leaker @UniverseIce's recent claim suggesting that Samsung will introduce several new Galaxy AI features, likely those that haven't yet been developed by competitors like Apple Intelligence.

We're expecting the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra to join the base S25 and S25+'s round corner club, doing away with the sharp corner look it has donned since the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The middle child of the series, on the other hand, isn't expected to feature any significant design changes, barring darker rear camera rings, which we're speculating might be tied to the series' distinct colorways. The base S25, however, might surprise Samsung fans this year. From what we know, Samsung might be opting for a bigger 6.36-inch display for this year's base S25, up from the Galaxy S24's 6.2-inch display.

All three devices are expected to run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, at least in the US, which should help the devices run the new and advanced Galaxy AI features that Samsung is touting.

We might get our first look at the Galaxy Ring 2

At last year's January Unpacked, alongside the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Ring. The tech giant didn't release the ring at the event, but simply teased its existence. The South Korean tech giant might do something similar this year, giving us a sneak peek at the Galaxy Ring 2, which could then come out sometime later in 2025. Alongside the sneak peek, the tech giant might also unveil two new sizes (14 and 15) for the original Galaxy Ring 1.

Lastly, the tech giant could also showcase its take on the Apple Vision Pro with its own VR headset, code-named Project Moohan. This is expected to be the first device to run Google's new Android XR operating system , which itself is poised to power an ecosystem of AR and VR headsets and glasses, so Moohan's inclusion could make this Unpacked a major ecosystem milestone when it's all said and done.

The headset uses passthrough video, so it's technically VR, not AR. But early demos have already wowed us, so we're not complaining. To catch the event live, head to Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com, or Samsung’s YouTube channel on January 22 at 1pm EST.

In the US, the South Korean tech giant is offering an early reservation deal for those eager to get their hands on the latest Galaxy devices. Starting now, up until January 22, those looking to pre-order a Galaxy S25 can reserve their device and get a $50 credit that can be used on "eligible items" at Samsung.com. More information can be found at the tech giant's 'The next Galaxy' reservation page. It's worth noting that the $50 credit can not be applied to the pre-ordered device(s).