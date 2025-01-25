The Samsung Galaxy S25 is here, and it brings new hardware, Qi2-compatible accessories, and a thinner and lighter frame to the table. However, it's not a significant upgrade for owners of the Galaxy S24, and even those looking to upgrade from an older phone or join the Galaxy community may want to look elsewhere.

The Galaxy S25 is a powerful phone, but it isn't the phone you should buy this year. Most of the biggest changes to the Samsung Galaxy experience come with One UI 7, which will be available on older Galaxy phones including the Galaxy S24.

5 Samsung has missed another chance to create a unique look

It's hard to differentiate it from the Galaxy S24 at a glance