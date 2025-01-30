Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S25 lineup during its recent Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra are among the releases. These are some of the best Samsung phones and are meant to replace the S24 lineup. But the base model, in particular, isn't enticing enough to warrant an immediate upgrade.

While improvements include an improved chipset, a new UI, and a sprinkling of AI features, the device is not revolutionary. Unless you own an older model that's showing its age, you don't have to splurge nearly a grand on the S25. As someone who owns an S24, here's why I am passing on this device.

4 Hardware is so similar you might mistake the S25 for the S24

Samsung stuck to the same design language, so there are no notable changes to the S25's hardware. The only difference in appearance comes from the thicker border around the rear camera lenses. This isn't distinct enough to make the S25 stand out from the S24.

Both models have similar silhouettes and display sizes, which is great for someone who appreciates Samsung's current aesthetic. However, the S25's appearance can seem underwhelming for people looking for a fresh change.

Samsung made the S25 lighter and slimmer than its predecessor, albeit marginally. The S25 is 0.4mm thinner than the S24 and weighs 5 grams less. While it's not noticeable at first, you'll feel the difference if you're used to a chunkier phone.

3 No significant camera upgrades

The S25 maintains the same triple camera setup as the S24, down to the exact specifications. There's a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. The front camera remains unchanged, with a 12MP sensor. The camera system might offer a slight improvement in functionality, thanks to the new processor.

However, I don't think the improvements are drastic or noticeable enough to make a significant difference to the average user. Given that Samsung has largely maintained the status quo with the S25's camera specifications and the S24's cameras perform fairly well, an upgrade doesn't feel worth the money. Still, if you use an older device, these marginal improvements could translate into a jump in image quality.

2 No boost in battery life or charging speed

We use our phones for everything from work to entertainment and personal communication. Considering this, improvements on the battery front would have been a game changer.

However, the S25 fails to deliver in this regard and maintains the same 4,000mAh battery as its predecessor. Charging speeds remain unchanged, with the device supporting up to 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. The model also supports 4.5W reverse wireless charging, which you can use to charge your earbuds.

This is far from what similarly priced devices like the OnePlus 13 offer. OnePlus latest model, for instance, comes with a 6,000mAh battery and supports 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. What's more, the S25 lags behind the S25 Plus and Ultra, both of which can charge 20W faster.

While the base model supports Qi2 wireless charging, the phone doesn't have a magnetic ring on the back. Instead, the Galaxy S25 is "Qi2 Ready." This means you must buy a compatible phone case with a magnetic ring. Even with the case, it may not have the same precise alignment as a Qi2-compatible device.

AI seems to take center stage in almost every new device, and the S25 is no exception. The device has several AI features, including the all-new Now Brief and a side button that makes it quicker and easier for you to access Google Gemini.

Hardware-specific features remain exclusive to the new model. However, Samsung's seven-year guarantee for software updates means many AI features exclusive to the S25 will eventually be available on the S24.

While it's nice that Now Brief lists the important details in one place, you'll likely have access to the feature on your S24 when One UI 7 releases. You may not get these AI features if you have an old Galaxy device that doesn't support extended software updates. In this case, it's probably worth upgrading to the S25.

Samsung Galaxy 25 has a lot to offer, but it's hard to justify an upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is by no means a bad phone. Despite being the base model, it delivers a decent experience. The highlight is the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is custom-built for Galaxy devices. Added to this, Galaxy AI gives you a few new features.

In terms of storage, the model is fairly future-proof, given there's a 512GB option, unlike the S24, which capped storage at 256GB. You also get a memory boost with 12GB of RAM, ensuring smooth and efficient performance.

Despite these upgrades, the Galaxy S25 isn't an exciting device that's worth the investment. If you have an S24, like I do, it's skippable; you're better off waiting for another few generations until Samsung offers something innovative. If you're in the market for a smartphone, the OnePlus 13 is a really enticing alternative, and there are plenty of Android flagships that offer similar features.