Before the Galaxy S24's launch in early January 2024, rumors kept flip-flopping about Samsung's SoC choice. Contradictory leaks suggested the Korean company could either continue using Snapdragon chips exclusively on its 2024 flagship phones or add its in-house Exynos SoCs to the mix. Eventually, the Galaxy S24 Ultra exclusively used Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, with other variants outside the US using an Exynos 2400 SoC. A similar story is playing out with the Samsung Galaxy S25, as a new leak indicates the lineup could go all-in on Snapdragon.

A report from the Korean publication Hankyung, citing industry sources, claims Samsung will exclusively use Qualcomm's upcoming flagship Snapdragon chipset on the Galaxy S25 (via Reddit). Apparently, the company wants to "maximize" the Galaxy S25's AI performance. For this, the company will supposedly collaborate with Qualcomm on the 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for Galaxy' SoC for use inside the Galaxy S25.

This contradicts a rumor from June 2024, which claimed Samsung is making a last-ditch effort to use Exynos 2500 on the Galaxy S25 series. There were even rumors that the company might use a MediaTek chipset inside its 2025 flagship Galaxy, but the chances of this happening are slim.

Will Samsung go the Qualcomm route again with the Galaxy S25?

Samsung exclusively used Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC inside the Galaxy S23 series. Many reports suggest this change played a key role in the lineup's success, helping revive the falling sales of flagship Galaxy phones. The two companies also extended and expanded their partnership until 2030, casting doubts on the future of Exynos. But then, this year, Samsung returned to using its in-house SoC on non-Ultra Galaxy S24 variants in Europe and Asia.

While the Exynos 2400 inside the Galaxy S24 is a major step up from Samsung's previous Exynos SoCs, its performance and efficiency fall short of rivaling the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Interestingly, the report claims that Samsung's semiconductor division will continue working on improving the yield of the Exynos 2500. The company could use its in-house SoC inside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, which should launch in early H2 2025.

Samsung's foldable phones have always used Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoCs. A rumor this year indicated the Exynos 2400 could find its way inside the Flip 6, but it eventually turned out to be false.

The Galaxy S25 series is still a few months away from launch, so we are bound to see more contradictory rumors pop up about Samsung's SoC choice in the coming weeks.