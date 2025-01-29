Summary Samsung is shipping Galaxy S25 pre-orders ahead of schedule.

Customers report they will receive their phones by the end of January.

Samsung continues to accept pre-orders for the Galaxy S25, offering trade-in deals and perks.

Samsung announced the Galaxy S25 lineup at its first Unpacked event of the year on January 23rd. It started accepting pre-orders for the phone immediately after the event, with retail availability scheduled to start from February 7th. Samsung promised pre-order units would arrive in the first week of February, but it seems to be ahead of its own schedule and has shipped out the Galaxy S25s to many customers for delivery by the end of this week.

Many customers who pre-ordered the Galaxy S25 report receiving a notification about their order being picked up by UPS or another courier partner (via Reddit, 2). For most, the estimated delivery date is around January 30th, a few days ahead of Samsung's promised timeline. So, if you were able to get your S25 order in early, you might want to check its shipment status.

Besides the US, Galaxy S25 customers in the UK and Middle East report their shipment status changing to being shipped for a late January delivery. Samsung is known for shipping its flagship devices to pre-order customers ahead of schedule, so this behavior is not unusual for the company.

Samsung is still accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S25. And while you may not get your phone early now, pre-ordering will get you the best trade-in deals and other perks.

