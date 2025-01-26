Samsung Galaxy S25+ Top-tier specs without breaking the bank Coming in at $999, the Samsung Galaxy S25+ brings all the performance of top-tier Galaxy S25 Ultra to a more affordable price point. Alongside, you get all the 2025 AI-enhancements that Samsung is touting. While not much has changed on the imaging front, the company claims that you can expect upgraded image quality with the power of AI. Pros & Cons Top-tier chipset Oodles of AI Capable cameras No upgrade to camera sensors No Qi2 magnets No change to battery capacity $1000 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24+ One year old, still great The Samsung Galaxy S24+ packs a host of AI-driven features, a vibrant display, and a seamless one-piece design, delivering the expansive screen and robust functionality of the S24 Ultra — minus the wallet-draining price. Seven years of updates and Samsung's commitment to bringing all the latest AI updates keep the phone fresh even in 2025. Pros & Cons Top-tier hardware Capable performance Seven years of OS updates Dated camera sensors Uninspired hardware design AI features aren't a system seller $1000 at Amazon



Samsung’s 2025 Galaxy S25 lineup is out, and a predictable set of upgrades comes with it. The Galaxy S25+, in particular, finds itself in an interesting spot. Like the Galaxy S24+ before it, it brings most of the top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra performance while omitting the S Pen and some of the camera features, allowing for a much more affordable smartphone. Sharing much of the spec list with last year's Galaxy S24+, picking a phone between the two can be difficult, especially if value is of primary concern.

Price, availability, and specs

This year’s big upgrade to the Galaxy S25+ comes in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset and a general weight reduction. Like last year, you can grab the Galaxy S25+ starting at $999 for the 256GB option or pay more for the 512GB version. There are several color options, too, with Icyblue, Navy, Mint, and Silver Shadow as standard colorways. In typical Samsung fashion, additional colors like Blueblack, Coralred, and Pinkgold will also be available directly through the company's website.

The Galaxy S25+ is available across all major operators, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. You can also pick up the phone unlocked from Best Buy, Amazon, and Samsung. Samsung is known to offer excellent pre-order bonuses and exclusive colors, making it a good choice.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ is available through the big three carriers — Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. The S24+ comes in various colors, including black, gray, purple, and yellow. Additionally, Samsung's site offers exclusive pastel shades of orange, green, and blue for those seeking something unique. The Samsung Galaxy S24+ retailed at $999 at launch, but you can sometimes find it on sale at a deep discount since it's a year old.



Samsung Galaxy S25+ Samsung Galaxy S24+ SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Display type 120Hz AMOLED AMOLED, 1-120Hz Display dimensions 6.7 inches 6.7" Display resolution 3120 x 1440 3120 × 1440 RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 256GB/512GB 256GB or 512GB Battery 4,900mAh 4,900mAh Charge speed 45W wired, 15W wireless 45W wired, 15W wireless Charge options Wired, wireless, wireless powershare USB-C wired, Qi wireless Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 15, One UI 7 Android 14 and One UI 6.1 Front camera 12MP f/2.2 12MP, f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.8 OIS main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 10MP, f/2.4 telephoto (3× zoom) 50MP, f/1.8 OIS main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 10MP, f/2.4 telephoto (3× zoom) Cellular connectivity 5G, 4G LTE 4G LTE, 5G (sub-6 and mmWave) Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 6e, Wi-Fi Direct Connectivity NFC, UWB, Wireless DeX NFC, UWB Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm 158.5 × 76.2 × 7.6mm Weight 190g 197g IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Silver Shadow, Navy, Ice Blue, Mint Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange Stylus No No Price $1,000 $1,000

Design

Familiar yet sleek