We're still some months away from the Samsung Galaxy S25 series' arrival, but that doesn't mean there's any dearth of leaks and rumors about the upcoming flagship lineup. While a lot of the leaks have expectedly focused on the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra and even the base model, we haven't heard too much about the equally popular Plus variant. But that changes now, with a couple of reports giving us some insight into the upcoming Galaxy smartphone.

A report back in July mentioned that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would borrow the same 5,000mAh battery pack as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. German-language tech news site Winfuture now claims that the Galaxy S25+ will go down the same route, sticking with a 4,900mAh battery pack (advertised), carrying a rated capacity of 4,755mAh, unchanged from the Galaxy S24+ (via SamMobile).

Although around four months separate us from the launch of these new flagships, major decisions on the battery and other hardware have likely been taken by the company's top brass already. So unless something major happens between now and then, we're not expecting to see any battery-related changes to the Galaxy S25 series. But there could be changes in other departments.

Same battery but with a significantly thinner profile

Recently leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25

Now onto the good news about the Galaxy S25+. Prominent tech industry leaker Ice Universe said in an X/Twitter post that the Galaxy S25+ will be 7.3mm thick, a 0.4mm reduction compared to the last-gen model. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly be only 8.2mm thick, which aligns with past rumors, whereas the Galaxy S25 will apparently come in at 7.2mm.

Based on these figures, it looks like Samsung wants all three phones to be 0.4mm thinner than their predecessors. Ice Universe also reiterated Winfuture's claims about the Galaxy S25+ and its battery capacity while also shedding light on the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Ultra's unchanged battery packs.

Making the three smartphones thinner than their last-gen counterparts is no easy feat. This would also explain why Samsung isn't willing to offer larger batteries on these upcoming smartphones. While the wait for a bigger battery on a Galaxy flagship may continue until early 2026, Samsung is expected to bring in some other changes to its most expensive Ultra model next year. A report last week detailed how the manufacturer could offer an upgraded ultrawide camera on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. We're also expecting rounded corners and narrower bezels on the Ultra variant.