The Galaxy S25+ is the most frustrating phone I’ve reviewed. As a tech journalist, I want to eviscerate Samsung for not giving people what they deserve from a $1,000 flagship phone in 2025. The company’s innovation moves at a glacial pace, and the Galaxy S25+ should be a significant improvement over previous generations.

However, as much as I want to dig into Samsung, I must acknowledge that this is still a good smartphone. It’s not fair to bash the phone when plenty of users will get years of enjoyment from it. I’m going to evaluate the Galaxy S25+ for what it is. While I’ll acknowledge the areas where Samsung fell short compared to the competition, I am aware that the Galaxy S25+ will be the best choice for many people walking into their carrier store looking to pay $30 a month for their phone.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ 7.5 / 10 The Samsung Galaxy S25+ is the middle offering in the company's lineup. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powers it, and it has 12GB of RAM, and either 256 or 512GB of storage. Samsung didn't increase the battery size for 2025, leaving it at 4,900mAh, although a more efficient chipset has resulted in better battery life. It's thin and lightweight, at just 7.3mm and 190g, respectively. Pros & Cons Gorgeous display

Smooth software experience

7 years of One UI support No 50MP ultrawide upgrade

No larger battery

Galaxy AI is still a question mark $1000 at Samsung $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Amazon

Price, specs, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ is available through Samsung and Best Buy for $1,000. The base model includes 256GB of storage, while the 512GB variant costs an additional $120. It comes in various colors, such as Mint, Icy Blue, and Silver Shadow, although you’re doing it wrong if you don’t buy the Galaxy S25+ in Navy or Coral, a Samsung website exclusive. Those two colors are Samsung’s best in years, and the Navy looks fantastic on my review unit.

The Galaxy S25+ comes unlocked for all major carriers, and I had no signal or connectivity issues testing it on AT&T.

Specifications SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Display type 120Hz AMOLED Display dimensions 6.7 inches Display resolution 3120 x 1440 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB/512GB Battery 4,900mAh Charge speed 45W wired, 15W wireless Charge options Wired, wireless, wireless powershare Ports USB-C Operating System Android 15, One UI 7 Front camera 12MP f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.8 OIS main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 10MP, f/2.4 telephoto (3× zoom) Cellular connectivity 5G, 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity NFC, UWB, Wireless DeX Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm Weight 190g IP Rating IP68 Colors Silver Shadow, Navy, Ice Blue, Mint Stylus No Price $1,000 Expand

Design and display

More of what you know and a gorgeous panel

If you’ve seen one Samsung Galaxy, you’ve seen them all. However, that’s only partial hyperbole, as Samsung carries the same design language throughout every device in its lineup, from the cheaper Galaxy A16 to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It’s not accidental. Samsung crafted a premium, unoffensive device that appeals to the most people possible. Nothing about the phone sparks emotion, which is ideal when you want your product to blend in next to the iPhone and Pixel on carrier store shelves.

The Galaxy S25+ is not all bland, and Samsung made some improvements for 2025. It’s noticeably thinner than its predecessors, at 7.3mm. This is the sweet spot for flat-framed phones, and the Galaxy S25+ has the best feel in the hand of any Samsung since the Galaxy S10+. It’s also lightweight, tipping the scales at 190g. I’m glad phone manufacturers have found a middle ground, proving devices can be thin and powerful without sacrificing thermal performance and weighing 230g.

The Galaxy S25+ has the usual appurtenances of fine living. Its front and back are protected by Gorilla Glass Armor 2, which Corning claims is four times more scratch-resistant than the competitors’ glass. I love the shift in focus away from shatter protection. It’ll still protect your phone from drops, but I’m more likely to suffer from micro-abrasions on the display than to launch my phone onto a marble surface. Nothing bothers me more than picking up my shiny new phone after a week, only to realize I have a surface scratch.

It may not have the titanium frame of its more expensive sibling, but Samsung’s Aluminum Armor 2 on the Galaxy S25+ instills confidence the device won’t bend or suffer damage despite being 7.3mm thick. Samsung did the right thing by color-matching the frame to the phone. It adds something to the design and looks fantastic with the Navy and Coral variants. I wasn’t joking earlier. You’re doing yourself a disservice if you don’t take advantage of those colors. Phone manufacturers grew afraid of saturation, so I’m glad at least two vibrant colors made it through.

The Navy colorway isn’t the only vibrant aspect of the Galaxy S25+. Samsung reversed its recent trend of using screens with more natural tuning on its phones. Last year, the company gave me hope when it added a software slider to control the display vibrancy. Samsung has returned to form with the display on the Galaxy S25+. It’s a gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ panel that refreshes at 120Hz. The anti-reflective glass has been improved since last year, making outdoor viewing easier.

In addition, the Galaxy S25+ has excellent viewing angles, with little distortion off-axis. It’s an old-school stunner of a Samsung display, reminding me why I fell in love with the company’s screens.

Other hardware and what’s in the box

I know Samsung isn’t the only guilty party, but its presentation and included extras are more barren than most. I understand the company wants to be eco-friendly, but the box looks like someone forgot to change a toner cartridge. I’m not asking Samsung to take out a rainforest because I spent $1,000 on a smartphone. Still, I’m sure there are eco-friendly ways to present better for people wanting a premium experience. I don’t think they are mutually exclusive.

You’ll notice a slight improvement to the speakers over the Galaxy S24+. They don’t distort even at higher volumes, and the depth of sound is better this year. There is no upgrade in water resistance, as the Galaxy S25+ still carries an IP68 rating.

Software and performance

Samsung focused on the wrong things