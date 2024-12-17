Summary New images reveal the front, rear, and side design of Samsung's upcoming flagship S25+.

The S25+ retains its predecessor's look with subtle changes like darker camera rings.

The images likely highlight the S25+ in its previously-leaked Midnight Black colorway.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 series is reported to be unveiled in just a little over one month, and while we already know a lot about the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra, leaks surrounding the base Galaxy S25 and S25+ have been few and far between.

From what we've heard in the past, it looks like the S25+ will retain its predecessor's screen size, complete with two new 'Sparkling' colorways, UWB support, and 45W wired fast charging. Now, a new leak has surfaced online, and it essentially leaves nothing about the upcoming series' middle child up to imagination.

Leaker Jukanlosreve on X (Twitter), who has highlighted several Samsung and Galaxy S25 series-related leaks in the recent past, shared hands-on images of what they claim is the Galaxy S25+ (via Android Authority).

From the looks of it, the device appears in its previously-leaked Midnight Black colorway, which is essentially a darker hue of last year's Onyx Black. The leaker highlighted the front, rear, and one side of the device, and thankfully, the images are clear enough to pick out details.

From the front, the supposed upcoming device appears largely unchanged, with it retaining its predecessor's rounded edges, alongside thin and unform bezels on sides. As seen in the images below, the bottom of the device has been blurred, likely to hide sensitive information. It is unlikely that the blurred bottom hides an ununiform/larger chin bezel.

Additionally, the top of the device is obstructed by a sticker, but there's no reason to believe that Samsung won't opt for a pinhole front shooter, similar to the S24+.

A subtle design tweak

Source: @Jukanlosreve on X

The device's rear highlights the first spot-able difference, and it comes in the form of darker camera rings. For reference, all Galaxy S24+ colorways feature silver rings around their rear camera. In the image shared by Jukanlosreve, the device appears to sport darker, almost-black colored rings. We're uncertain if that's the case because of the device's Midnight Black color, or if Samsung might be opting for darker rings across all S25+ colorways.

Lastly, the leaked images also reveal the device's left side (right side if you're holding the phone), which appears to be almost as flat as the S24+, complete with a volume rocker, a power button, and a mmWave antenna, in order from top to bottom.

There's little reason to doubt that these images are indeed the S25+, especially considering the fact that the model number seen on the display — SM-S936U, has previously been tied to the device's US variant. Regardless, we advise you take this leak with a grain of salt and wait until Samsung officially details the device. The South Korean tech giant's Unpacked event is very likely to take place next month, on January 22, if rumors are to be believed.