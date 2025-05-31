Carrier deals aren’t always bad. Sure, you’re locked into a longer-term commitment than you would be with an MVNO, but if you’re used to staying with one company for years, there are benefits. Carrier discounts are a fantastic way to score a premium flagship smartphone for less, and if you catch one at the right time, you could even pay nothing. The Samsung Galaxy S25+ is an excellent device, and given its position in the company’s lineup this year, I think it’s the sensible choice for most people.

AT&T wants you to pick up a Samsung Galaxy S25+ for free. You need to trade in an eligible phone and stay on an AT&T unlimited plan for 36 months, but if you were going to do that anyway, it’s an excellent chance to save money on one of this year’s best.

Why you should buy a Samsung Galaxy S25+

I know the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is getting all the attention for being thin, but the Galaxy S25+ isn’t exactly a thick smartphone. It’s only 7.3mm thick and weighs only 190g — it’s a joy to hold in your hand. It’s also durable, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, and an aluminum frame. The Galaxy S25+ features a gorgeous (and manageable) 6.7-inch AMOLED screen that refreshes at 120Hz. Samsung nailed the displays on this year’s crop of Galaxy phones, and if you enjoy the saturated Samsung displays of old, you’re going to love what you see on the Galaxy S25+.

You won’t be lacking in horsepower with the Galaxy S25+. Its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is precisely as advertised, with snappy performance and better power efficiency than I expected. I can get a full day of use and then some on a single charge from the phone’s 4,900mAh battery. Camera performance is excellent, with sharp, crisp images and deep contrast from the phone’s triple sensor setup. I wish the phone had the new 50MP ultrawide lens that the Galaxy S25 Ultra enjoys, but I can’t complain.