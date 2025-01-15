Summary New images give a closer look at Galaxy S25 cameras and One UI 7.

We can see minor design changes in the Galaxy S25 series, although overall it looks similar to previous models.

We also get a look Samsung's One UI 7 Now Bar.

We're just a week away from the launch of the Galaxy S25 series at Galaxy Unpacked. And while it's an exciting time, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect, thanks to months of leaks that have given us some ideas of what's to come.

We're now getting some new images of the upcoming phones that give us a better look at the cameras, along with elements of One UI 7. The latest comes from Evan Blass (evleaks), who shared new images via a newsletter, giving us some gorgeous shots of the Galaxy S25, S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra (via 9to5Google).

Small changes that could make a big difference

Close

Source: evleaks

Samsung's phones have been pretty much the same for the past few years. And while the company is sorry for letting down its customers with the lack of innovations, things won't be changing all the much for 2025. Regardless, it's still good to get some new looks at Samsung's upcoming phones, especially if you're thinking about reserving one.

As you can see from the images above, we're getting our best look yet at the new cameras that will be on the new phones. And it's the little revisions that make a big difference here, like the body color matching up with the bezels surrounding the camera lenses. And while these phones may look identical to the Galaxy S24, there's no denying that the Galaxy S25 series still looks quite striking.

We also get a small glimpse of Samsung's One UI 7, which is expected to be a big part of the upcoming event. And while the update is already out for older devices, we get to see the Samsung's Now Bar in action, with the Now Brief widget appearing on the lockscreen. This feature is expected to work much like Apple's Dynamic Island, providing important information when you need it most.

Luckily, we don't have long to wait to see all of this in action, as the Samsung Unpacked event will take place on January 22. The phones are a given, but what else will the brand reveal in a week's time? If you're even slightly interested, be sure to reserve your Galaxy S25 right now so you can save $50 when it's launched.