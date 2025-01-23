Summary Samsung Galaxy S25 supports Google's new multimodal Gemini Nano AI model.

Like Google, Samsung is bundling a free Gemini Advanced subscription with the Galaxy S25.

The offer is only valid for preorders.

Samsung's latest flagship, the Galaxy S25 series, is loaded with cutting-edge AI advancements. This includes supporting the multimodal Gemini Nano AI model, Gemini replacing Bixby as the default assistant on the phones, and the assistant's ability to handle multiple chained commands seamlessly. However, to unlock the full potential of the AI-powered assistant, you must subscribe to Gemini Advanced for $20 per month. Samsung is taking this burden off your wallet by bundling free access to Google's AI plan for six months with its new flagships.

Pre-ordering the Galaxy S25 will get you a free six-month Gemini Advanced subscription. That's $120 in savings, plus all the other preorder benefits, like two months of Adobe Lightroom and three months of Peacock Premium, in addition to the boosted trade-in credit you already get.

With Gemini Advanced, you can create custom AI experts through Gems Manager, enjoy deeper Gemini integration in Google services like Photos and Drive, and gain priority access to new AI models in the future.

Apart from access to Gemini's most powerful model, the plan will add 2TB of storage to your Google account, provide priority support access, 10% cash back on Google Store purchases, and other Google One Premium perks.

While you can share the 2TB storage space and other perks with up to five family members, only the primary account holder can access Gemini Advanced.

Preorder the Galaxy S25 to get the best deal

Google bundles a year of Gemini Advanced subscription worth $240 for free with the Pixel 9 series. Samsung is not as generous with its offer. However, a six-month free subscription is also a good deal. It will give you ample time to play around and fully utilize Gemini Advanced capabilities on your Galaxy S25. After that, you can decide if the subscription is worth renewing or not.

It is unclear whether Galaxy S25 users outside the US will also get free access to Gemini Advanced for six months.

You'll be eligible for the free Gemini Advanced subscription irrespective of where you preorder your Galaxy S25 from. If you already pay for Gemini Advanced, you might be ineligible for the offer.