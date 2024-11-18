Key Takeaways Samsung is seemingly working on a Game Assist feature to improve gaming performance.

It will upscale games to 120Hz for a better experience while generating less heat.

The feature might rely on Qualcomm's Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.0 tech for frame interpolation and upscaling.

If leaks are believed, Samsung's next flagship Galaxy — the Galaxy S25 series — will debut in late January 2025. Samsung's upcoming flagship will also coincide with the stable release of Android 15-based One UI 7, as previously detailed by the company. Multiple hands-on videos have detailed various One UI 7 features. A new leak now hints at a new Game Assist feature that will help improve the gaming performance on Galaxy phones using upscaling.

Samsung phones ship with Game Booster, which prioritizes gaming performance and provides access to several handy tools. However, with the new Game Assist feature, Samsung wants to deliver an even better gaming experience on its devices.

As a screenshot shared by leaker @Jukanlosreve shows (via Android Authority), Game Assist will "create a more enjoyable gameplay experience with game assistants." It will achieve this by upscaling games limited to 60Hz to 120Hz.

There will also be several other "performance optimizations," ensuring your Galaxy phone delivers better performance while generating less heat, allowing for longer gaming sessions.

Apparently, Game Assist will rely on Qualcomm's Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.0 (AFME) for frame interpolation and upscaling. The chipmaker says this "provides realistic detail by generating high quality scenes, doubling the frame rate while maintaining the same power consumption."

More Android games need to support high refresh rate displays

Close

Despite Android phones with high refresh rate displays being around for a few years, many popular Android games don't support them. Instead, they run at 60Hz or lower, leading to a less smooth experience. Samsung might be looking to solve this problem using Game Assist.

While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip also supports AFME 2.0, Samsung might limit Game Assist to its upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Galaxy S25 series. If the feature works as Qualcomm promises, it could make the Samsung Galaxy S25 among the best gaming phones.

Game Assist should be another key One UI 7 feature that could help it stand out from other Android skins. All signs point to Samsung working on a big revamp of One UI, focusing on iPhone-like smoothness and one-handed use for a better user experience.