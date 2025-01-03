Summary Existing Galaxy AI features are expected to make a return with the Galaxy S25 series, alongside new additions.

Leaks indicate that Samsung aims to advance Galaxy AI with features beyond current competitors, showing 'Apple what leading AI is.'

Speculation points towards new AI features for photo/video capture and editing, along with AI-driven task automation (e.g., booking flights, ordering food), similar to rumored Android 16 features.

Samsung's S25 series is reportedly set to be revealed in a little over three weeks — on January 22, if leaks and rumors are to be believed. From what we already know, just like the Pixel 9 series, buyers of the Galaxy S25 series could receive a free trial of Gemini Advanced.

The promotion makes sense, considering that the upcoming series is expected to be an AI powerhouse — and thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite's significant performance and efficiency gains, the series is expected to perform a lot of these actions directly on-device.

We're expecting familiar Galaxy AI features that we've come to love to maintain their spot in the upcoming series. These include the likes of Note Assist, Interpreter, Live Translate, Magic Compose, photo editing tools, and many more. However, it looks like Samsung might take Galaxy AI a step further with the S25 series, with features that its competitors haven't likely conceived yet — essentially reducing its reliance on Google's AI smarts.

Credible leaker @UniverseIce suggested on X (Twitter) that the S25 series will "tell Apple what leading AI is," clearly alluding that the South Korean tech giant is cooking something that will leave competitors like Apple Intelligence in the dust.

The wait ends this month

"Many new AI functions of S25 have not been leaked so far, which is very surprising to me," added the leaker, suggesting that we are either in line for a trove of AI leaks in the coming weeks, or we're going into Unpacked not knowing what to expect on the AI side.

This is speculation, but knowing Samsung, it's very plausible that it will introduce new AI features for capturing photos and videos, and connected ones to edit them. The tech giant might also introduce a feature that lets AI control your device and complete tasks for you, like booking flights or ordering food — something similar to what Google already seems to be working on for Android 16. Whether these new features will trickle down to older Samsung flagships is up for debate.