Following its tradition, Samsung is all set to kick off the new year with the launch of its flagship Galaxy S-series. I've been using the Galaxy S24 Ultra for some time now, and while the rumored specifications of the upcoming Galaxy S25 series sound impressive, the South Korean giant must address these minor annoyances to provide a truly premium flagship experience.

From refined haptics to a camera that instantly captures moments without compromise to Qi2 support, here are several key areas where Samsung can refine the Galaxy S25 series that goes beyond impressive numbers on the specs sheet.

7 Better haptics

The average vibration motor is one of my biggest problems with the Galaxy S24. While it's certainly not subpar like some budget devices, it doesn't quite match the performance of the iPhone 16 or Pixel 9. During my short stint with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, I can’t recall how many times I missed calls and messages because I simply didn’t feel the phone vibrate in my pocket.

It's a small detail that most people don’t even factor in when purchasing or checking out the device in-store, but it makes a huge difference in the day-to-day experience. Both the iPhone and Google Pixels have nailed haptics, delivering a gentle nudge without feeling jarring. The Galaxy S25 needs more refined and stronger haptics to give a satisfying thump when I type and to actually get my attention when a notification arrives.

6 Eliminate shutter lag

Another frustrating thing about the Galaxy S24 is the noticeable shutter lag. Trying to capture a photo of my dog running through the park or my little one dancing on the sofa often results in blurry moments. Both the iPhone and Google Pixel can capture those fleeting moments with crisp clarity, so why can’t a high-end Galaxy phone?

Samsung does offer an option to reduce shutter lag, but it takes a toll on image quality. The company needs to address this issue head-on; I want a camera that can instantly capture the action without compromising image quality.

5 Smooth lens switching experience

Switching between lenses doesn’t feel as smooth as you would hope on a flagship Galaxy device. Qualcomm even advertises the same on their high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen lineup, and yet Samsung fails to deliver the same on their existing phones. Even Chinese OEMs like Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo have all managed to create a smooth transition between lenses, so why is Samsung lagging behind?

I really hope Samsung prioritizes a smoother lens switching setup on the Galaxy S25 series. It’s these small details that contribute to a truly polished and professional camera experience.

4 Smoother animations

While Samsung's One UI has come a long way, its animations still feel a step behind the fluidity of the Pixel UI and iOS. You may not notice such details at first glance, but having experience with both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pixel 8, I find the Galaxy devices' animations lack refinement. It’s more of a software issue that I hope Samsung fixes with the Android 15-based One UI 7.

Beyond that, the company should also consider ditching those outdated navigation buttons and embrace gesture navigation by default. It's a more modern and intuitive way to interact with a phone and something that most OEMs have already implemented.

3 Qi2 support

Although the Qi2 standard was introduced a couple of years ago, we still haven't seen any mainstream Android phones adopting it, apart from the HMD Skyline. It primarily focuses on adding a magnetic alignment ring to the devices and charges, just like Apple’s MagSafe standard on the iPhone.

Qi2 support would open up a whole ecosystem of accessories for the Galaxy S25, from secure and stable charging stands to innovative mounts and wallets.

2 Bigger battery and faster charging

Samsung is clearly aiming at long-term use with a promised seven years of OS updates, and to truly support that, it needs to prioritize battery life. While the 5000mAh battery in the S24 Ultra isn't bad by any means, it's not class-leading either, and the 45W wired charging speed feels a bit outdated.

Instead of chasing thinness (rumored 8.2mm vs. 8.6mm with the Galaxy S24 Ultra), Samsung should focus on using a bigger battery in the S25 series. Imagine a 6000mAh battery effortlessly lasting an entire day of intensive use despite having the brightest display and utilizing all features. That, coupled with 65W or even 80W charging, and we'd have a phone that can fly through busy days without breaking a sweat.

1 An S Pen with contrasting color

This might be a bit of a niche request, but as a long-time Note fan, I would love to see Samsung bring back the fun of contrasting S Pen colors with the Galaxy S25 series. Remember the blue Galaxy Note 9 with that vibrant yellow S Pen? It was such a cool and playful touch.

Picture a sleek black Galaxy S25 Ultra with a fiery red S Pen or a vibrant green S25 with a sunny yellow pen. It's a small detail that could add a touch of personality and nostalgia.

Make the Galaxy S25 series a complete package

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series has the potential to be more than just a spec sheet champion; after all, the smartphone landscape is shifting. Rivals like Apple and Google are increasingly prioritizing the user experience, going beyond simply cramming in capable CPUs. It'll be interesting to see if Samsung can nail these often-overlooked elements that transform a good phone into an outstanding one.