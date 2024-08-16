Summary Samsung could revamp the model names of the Galaxy S25 series, replacing Plus with Pro and Ultra with Note.

It's currently unclear if the name change will also apply to the base model in the Galaxy S25 lineup.

Leaks so far suggest the Galaxy S25 Ultra will bring some design changes from the predecessor, such as the inclusion of rounded corners and a potentially thinner body.

Much like Samsung flagships of the past, the upcoming Galaxy S25 series appeared fairly early in the rumor mill. Multiple familiar sources have dropped some info about the early 2025 flagship, including a leak this week detailing an alleged early mockup of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It's now being reported that Samsung may have another, more significant change for its upcoming flagships — revised names.

As per reliable leaker Yogesh Brar on X/Twitter, Samsung is considering a shakeup of the Galaxy S25 series' model names. The Plus moniker is reportedly being replaced by "Pro," while the Ultra name could make way for the all-too-familiar "Note" branding. It's unclear whether the base Galaxy S25 variant will undergo a similar change in its name. But if Brar's reporting is accurate, the next Samsung flagships may well be known as the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Pro, and the Galaxy S25 Note.

While a change in the names of its flagship smartphone lineup may seem far-fetched at this point, Google did something similar with the Pixel 9 series recently, attaching the Pro moniker to its second-generation foldable while also introducing a new Pro XL model to complement the Pixel 9 Pro.

Whatever the case, there's still roughly six months to go before the Galaxy S25's debut, so a lot could change between now and then. However, considering recent industry trends, plus the fact that the Galaxy Note lineup was beloved among millions of users, there could be some logic in shaking things up a little.

Some big changes could be on board the Galaxy S25

Close

While early reports of Samsung potentially ditching the Plus model this year were quickly rejected, we have learned a fair bit about some of the Galaxy S25 Ultra's likely changes, particularly in the design department. While the aforementioned early mockup of the Galaxy S25 Ultra model highlighted the presence of rounded corners, we first heard about Samsung getting rid of the sharp corners in late June courtesy of reputed leaker Ice Universe.

Separately, we've also come across reports claiming the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be only 8.4mm thick, while some display and camera upgrades are also said to be on the cards, including the presence of a larger telephoto camera. There's going to be a trove of additional information coming through over the next several months leading up to the Galaxy S25 series' launch, so we should have a clearer idea about the flagship trio, as well as the rumored name change, in the coming weeks and months.