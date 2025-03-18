The Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup is impressive but expensive. The standard Galaxy S25 typically costs $800. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is even more, with a base model starting at $1,300. If you don’t have a phone to trade in, the pre-order bonuses don’t benefit you, and it can be hard to save a few dollars on Samsung’s latest. If you love a good deal, Mint Mobile has a solution for you through the end of March, making it a great time to pick up a new flagship smartphone.

If you port a number to Mint Mobile, you can save $200 on each of Samsung’s three Galaxy S25 phones with a qualifying plan. You’ll also save 50% on Mint Mobile’s Unlimited plan for the year, increasing the savings. It’s a one-stop shop for anyone who doesn’t want to sign up for a long commitment to a carrier yet still wants to take advantage of phone discounts.

Why you should buy a Samsung Galaxy S25

The Galaxy S25 phones might not be a massive leap from their predecessors, but they are still excellent smartphones with a premium build and flagship power. Samsung refined the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s design, eliminating the boxy edges of the Galaxy S24 Ultra in favor of a curved, palm-friendly design. The Galaxy S25 and S25+ remain relatively unchanged, although both are thinner this year, making for a fantastic feel in the hand.

The real value of the Galaxy S25 this year is its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. It provides fantastic performance and raw power. Choosing another phone is hard if you’re a gamer, especially if you value high graphics settings and smooth frame rates in AAA games. I’ve not had a single hiccup on my Galaxy S25 Ultra in two months of use, and while I can criticize Samsung for many things, smartphone performance isn’t one of them.

One UI 7 is also a fantastic piece of software. It brings much-needed enhancements and upgrades to the Galaxy S25 lineup. The company promises 7 generations of software support, meaning your new Galaxy S25 device won’t be obsolete anytime soon. Galaxy AI is a work in progress, but there’s enough on the Galaxy S25 today to keep you happy and make it worth a purchase, especially at a discount.