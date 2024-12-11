Key Takeaways Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 lineup may not get a price increase in Europe.

The entry-level Galaxy S25 will supposedly cost the same despite coming with 50% more RAM and other improvements.

Rumors suggest the Galaxy S25 is costing Samsung $110 more to manufacture.

If rumors are to be believed, Samsung will take the wraps off the Galaxy S25 series in less than two months from now. Thanks to leaks, we already know what the phones will look like and what internal changes they will purportedly pack. Some rumors suggest Samsung's upcoming flagship phones will get a price hike in certain markets. Thankfully for European users, a new report confirms that Samsung won't charge more for the Galaxy S25 in their region.

WinFuture reports that prices for the Galaxy S25 will remain the same as the Galaxy S24 in one of the four Scandinavian countries. In Sweden, retailers will supposedly list the Galaxy S25 for 11,490 krone (NOK), the same as the Galaxy S24. Similarly, the Galaxy S25+ and S25 Ultra will apparently be listed at the same prices as their predecessors.

Based on economic conditions and Samsung's EU pricing strategy, the report speculates that the company will not increase the price of the Galaxy S25 in other European countries, either. So, in Germany, the entry-level Galaxy S25 should be available for 899 euros, while the S25 Ultra's base model will presumably retail for 1449 euros.

This means customers will get more value for money, as the Galaxy S25 lineup is slated to pack some big upgrades over the S24 lineup. This includes the switch to an iPhone-like flat frame, a faster Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, an improved display, and more. More importantly, even the base Galaxy S25 will presumably ship with 12GB RAM as standard, a 50% bump over the S24.

Galaxy S25 may not get a price hike in key markets

While not as attractive as the US, Samsung should also run some nice preorder deals on its upcoming flagship phones when they launch in Europe in late January 2025.

A Chinese leaker revealed in mid-November that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will cost Samsung "at least" $110 more to manufacture. This increased production cost led to speculation about the phone receiving a price bump, at least in some markets. Given that Samsung raised the Galaxy S24 prices in the US by $100 this year, it's unlikely to increase the price again in the country so soon. With the European pricing also apparently remaining unchanged, we could see Samsung charge more for the Galaxy S25 in Asia and Middle Eastern countries.

We won't have to wait long to know more about the Galaxy S25 and its pricing, as the phone is rumored to debut in San Francisco on January 23, 2025.