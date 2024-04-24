Summary Samsung's Galaxy S25 series will reportedly launch with Google's next-gen Gemini Nano 2 for more advanced AI features.

With Samsung looking to double its AI development team, the Exynos 2500 chip may offer significant AI capabilities in the future.

Google may announce Gemini Nano 2 alongside the Pixel 9 series before it appears on Samsung's 2025 flagship, the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 was among the first major Android phones to release this year with AI features. It was also the first non-Pixel phone to launch with Gemini Nano, Google's most efficient AI model for on-device tasks. AI will play a big role in smartphones in the coming years, and to ensure its flagship phones offer a cutting-edge experience, Samsung reportedly plans to launch the Galaxy S25 series with Google's next-gen Gemini Nano 2 model.

A report from Korea's Daum Herald Economy (via Android Authority) claims that Samsung's 2025 flagship, the Galaxy S25 series, will launch with Gemini Nano 2. Cho Cheol-min, managing director of Samsung Electronics' LSI division team, made the revelation during his presentation at the Artificial Intelligence Semiconductor Forum on April 17th. The Korean giant's close partnership with Google will make this possible, with both companies seemingly holding private discussions in the coming weeks on the matter.

A new AI model could allow the Galaxy S25 to offer more advanced AI features. As of now, Gemini Nano is available on the Pixel 8 Pro and the Galaxy S24 series. Google's most efficient AI model will expand to the Pixel 8 with the June Feature Drop.

Additionally, Cheol-min said that Samsung currently has 200 employees working on Exynos AI Studio and Exynos AI Stack. The company plans to double the team size within a year to speed up development. This might bode well for next year's Exynos 2500's AI capabilities, as it could pack some serious horsepower for running AI models.

Samsung could again increase its reliance on Exynos chips

With Samsung prioritizing AI capabilities in Exynos chips, it might return to powering more Galaxy devices with its in-house processors. After switching entirely to Qualcomm for the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung used its Exynos 2400 chip on the Galaxy S24 and S24+, with the Ultra exclusively using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The Galaxy S25 series is still over eight months away from launch, and a lot could change by then.

Google has also yet to announce Gemini Nano 2, the second-generation of its most efficient AI model. Following Gemini 1.0's debut in December 2023, Google announced version 1.5 of its AI model in February this year.

Given the rapid pace of development, we could see Gemini 2.0 release in a few months. The company could announce Gemini Nano 2 alongside the Pixel 9 series in October this year before the AI model makes its way to Samsung's 2025 flagship.