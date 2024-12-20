Summary Samsung Galaxy S25 base model will ship with 12GB of RAM, 50% more than its predecessor.

The extra RAM should help with AI processing on the Galaxy S25.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra might be limited to offering 16GB of RAM only on higher storage variants.

AI is the next big deal in the smartphone space. It can potentially change how you use your phone, speeding up mundane tasks and proactively surfacing relevant information. AI models require a lot of RAM to run, which explains why all new Android flagships ship with 16GB of RAM. Rumors point to Samsung offering 16GB of RAM on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, albeit only on higher storage variants. As for the regular Galaxy S25, a new leak indicates it will supposedly ship with 50% more RAM than its predecessor.

In a post on X, leaker Abhishek Yadav claims the Galaxy S25 and S25+ will ship with 12GB of RAM as standard, even on entry-level variants. Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 with 8GB RAM, equipping only the Plus and Ultra models with 12GB RAM. So, the base Galaxy S25 will supposedly ship with 50% more RAM.

Google also ships the entry-level Pixel 9 with 12GB RAM, equipping only the Pro models with 16GB RAM.

The extra RAM will be useful for running AI models and will enable the Galaxy S25 to smoothly run more complex on-device AI features in the future. A mid-November leak of a Galaxy S25 Geekbench listing also indicated the phone will have 12GB of RAM. Paired with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip's advanced AI capabilities, the Galaxy S25 lineup is expected to deliver significantly faster AI processing.

Hopefully, Samsung does not use the bump in RAM as an excuse to increase the Galaxy S25's price. There are rumors the phone will cost the company at least $110 extra to manufacture, suggesting a price increase in some markets.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could start with 12GB of RAM

Close

Rumors indicate the base Galaxy S25 Ultra with 256GB storage will ship with 12GB RAM, the same as its smaller siblings. Samsung apparently only plans to offer 16GB RAM on the 512GB and higher storage variants of the phone, meaning you'll have to pay more to access it.

With all new Android flagships shipping with 16GB RAM as standard, it would be an odd move from Samsung to release its 2025 Ultra flagship with 12GB RAM.

Leaks have confirmed that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S25 lineup at an Unpacked event in San Francisco on January 22, 2025.