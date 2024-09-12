Key Takeaways Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 renders reveal the same design as the Galaxy S24 with minor changes.

The camera rings for the rear triple camera setup might sport an updated Galaxy Z Fold 6-like design.

Reportedly, the phone will also be slimmer and smaller than the Galaxy S24 thanks to smaller display bezels.

The first set of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra renders leaked earlier this week, revealing its iPhone-inspired design and rounded corners. Now, renders of the regular Galaxy S25 have popped up online, giving us a first look at its design. If you were expecting Samsung to radically redesign its compact flagship, you might not like what you see.

Coming from the ever-reliable @Onleaks, in association with Android Headlines, the renders show the Galaxy S25 will look similar to the Galaxy S24, retaining its iPhone and Google Pixel 9-like flat frame.

The only noticeable design change seems to be the Galaxy Z Fold 6-inspired camera rings for the triple rear cameras. The bezels surrounding the display also appear slimmer, but that's about it. No other design changes immediately stand out in the leaked images.

The report claims the Galaxy S25 will measure 146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2 mm, making it noticeably slimmer and slightly more compact than the Galaxy S24, which measures 147 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm. Based on the dimensions, the Galaxy S25's display size should remain the same as its predecessor at 6.2 inches.

Leaks indicate the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be Samsung's thinnest flagship in years with an 8.2mm waistline. So, it appears the company is focusing on thinness with its 2025 flagship phones. It's unclear if the Korean company will compromise on battery capacity due to the slimmer dimensions. The Galaxy S24 ships with a 4,000mAh cell that can last a day of heavy use.

Samsung's compact flagship could get big internal upgrades

Given the almost negligible design changes, Samsung could focus on internal upgrades and Galaxy AI with the Galaxy S25 series. Rumors suggest the lineup could use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC in all markets worldwide for performance and efficiency reasons. Samsung should also equip the phone with at least 12GB of RAM for smoothly running AI tasks and enhanced Galaxy AI performance.

The Galaxy S24 is among the few compact flagship Android phones that can hold its own against its Ultra and Pro competitors. So, while the leaked renders suggest another modest upgrade is in the pipeline for Samsung's small flagship, it caters to an audience with limited options in the Android ecosystem.