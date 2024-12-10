Key Takeaways A new leak suggests the Samsung Galaxy S25 will debut on January 22, 2025.

Samsung could outfit the Galaxy S25 Ultra with up to 16GB of RAM, while the vanilla Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will likely miss out.

Samsung is also rumored to take the wraps off its long-rumored XR (extended reality) headset alongside the Galaxy S25.

It's no secret that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is right around the corner. Most of the recent attention has revolved around Samsung's inability to release One UI 7 on time, with the beta only going up last week. In the meantime, the Galaxy S25 leaks continue to trickle in, with a recent one revealing how the Ultra variant could support wireless charging based on the Qi 2 standard. The latest leak is perhaps the most important of them all, as it details when Samsung could launch the Galaxy S25.

It was always known that Samsung would host its early-year Unpacked launch event sometime in January. A leak last month mentioned January 22 (or January 23 in some parts of the world due to the time difference) as the most likely launch date for the Galaxy S25 series. Now, leaker Abhishek Yadav on X/Twitter has reaffirmed the prior leak, stating that Samsung has earmarked January 22, 2025, as the date for the Galaxy S25's launch (via SamMobile).

For reference, the Galaxy S24 series was officially revealed on January 17 this year, going on sale a couple of weeks later. The source didn't share any additional info with this particular leak, though we don't see any reason to doubt its legitimacy, considering Yadav's decent track record.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is shaping up to be quite the upgrade

Samsung is reportedly going to take things up a notch in the RAM department, with the Galaxy S25 Ultra rumored to sport 16GB of RAM, up from the predecessor's 12GB. The only caveat is that this RAM upgrade could only be available on the 512GB and 1TB storage models, with the Galaxy S25 and S25+ missing out on this variant entirely.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also expected to outfit a 50MP (1/2.52") ultrawide sensor on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. We're also looking forward to checking out the Snapdragon 8 Elite's performance on the early 2025 Samsung flagship.

While the Galaxy S25 is naturally going to be the highlight of next month's Unpacked event, recent reports have suggested that Samsung may also show off its XR (extended reality) device, which the company is developing with Qualcomm and Google.

Toward this end, Samsung was rumored to show off a developer version of the XR headset in October, but that didn't come to pass. Recent reporting suggests that these XR glasses will only be available by Q3 2025 and in limited quantities, similar to the company's strategy with the Galaxy Ring earlier this year.