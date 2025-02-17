Summary Galaxy S25 Ultra and Plus owners are facing intermittent and slow charging issues.

The issue seems to be related to using a 5A USB-C cable with a 45W power brick.

The problem only affects the S25 Ultra and the S25+.

One of the biggest drawbacks of Samsung's flagship phones is their slow charging speed. The Galaxy S25 Ultra and its Plus sibling do little to improve that, maxing out at 45W — the same as their predecessors. Since this is not the fastest charging technology out there, you'd expect Samsung to have perfected its implementation. But that seemingly is not the case, with many Galaxy S25 owners reporting facing charging issues with their phones.

Early Galaxy S25+ and S25 Ultra owners are complaining about slow charging and intermittent charging interruptions (via Samsung community, Reddit). Some report that the charger they used to fast charge their previous flagship Galaxy device does not work properly with the Galaxy S25, taking a few hours to fill the battery to a respectable level. This is despite the phone showing "Super Charging 2.0" on the lock screen. For some, the phone refuses to charge, constantly switching between connected and disconnected state with the adapter.

The problem is also cropping up for S25 owners using Samsung's official 45W charger and the bundled 5A USB-C cable. Some users have found that disabling the fast charging feature allows the phone to charge with the 45W adapter, though at a slower pace.

Based on the reports online, the Galaxy S25's charging issue appears widespread.

Samsung is aware of the Galaxy S25's super fast charging problem