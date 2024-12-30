Summary Samsung's Galaxy S25 series may come with a free trial of Gemini Advanced AI, according to code found in the Google app beta.

Gemini Advanced subscribers get access to all of Google's top AI models, including the very latest in Gemini 2.0 Flash and 1.5 Deep Research.

Gemini Advanced can process 1,000,000 tokens at once, making it ideal for professional use and integration with Google apps.

The Galaxy S25 series is Samsung's next big thing, due to release at a Galaxy Unpacked event that the latest rumors suggest will happen on January 22. The long-anticipated release will sport One UI 7, Galaxy AI, and a lot of other features — but it could also come with a free trial of Gemini Advanced, according to new discoveries in the latest Google app beta. As with all early leaks, take this with a grain of salt, but there are strings in the code that seem to point towards trials of varying lengths (and not just for Samsung, either.)

In version 15.52.37 beta of the Google app, there are four different strings that say "Your device gives you access to a one, six, nine month, or one year subscription to Gemini Advanced, with access to our most capable AI models, at no cost," according to findings by Android Authority. There's also code that suggests the Pixel 9, an unnamed Motorola phone, and other types of phones could also qualify for free trials of Gemini.

It's a welcome surprise, especially with all the capabilities Gemini Advanced holds. It's a powerful AI that can help you streamline your day-to-day life and greatly increase what your phone is capable of. Although Google has already released multiple versions of Gemini, only Advanced users get access to the latest models, like 2.0 Flash and 1.5 Deep Research, which began rolling out earlier this month.

What can Gemini Advanced do?

On top of the standard utilities of an AI, Gemini Advanced is capable of processing quite a bit more data. Every model can process a certain amount of data at one time. This amount, referred to as tokens, increases based on the tool you're using. The standard Gemini model can only process 32,000 tokens at a time, while Chat GPT-4 can process 128,000. Gemini Advanced can process 1,000,000 tokens at once — enough to process an hour of video at a time or search the entirety of War and Peace for grammatical errors. Because of this, Gemini Advanced lends itself well to professional use and integrates seamlessly with Google's suite of apps.