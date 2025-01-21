Summary More marketing materials for the Galaxy S25 have surfaced online before the official announcement.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature ProScaler to improve the clarity and sharpness of images.

Galaxy AI will only be free for a year on the Galaxy S25, until the end of 2025.

Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy S25 series in just over 24 hours. Over the last couple of weeks, several leaks have detailed the key specs and improvements of Samsung's 2025 flagship phones, and there's little we don't know about them. But the leaks continue to flow, with more Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra marketing materials making their way to the internet.

Evleaks shared marketing materials for the Galaxy S25 Ultra and its two smaller siblings with his Leakmail subscribers. The images highlight features we have seen in previous leaks, including Now Bar, Daily Briefing, and Night Video with Audio Eraser. They will be available across the entire S25 lineup and will not be limited to the Ultra model.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will exclusively support ProScaler, which will "make your images feel lifelike" and "clearer than ever." While not mentioned, it seems to be an AI upscaling feature for pictures to improve their sharpness and clarity.

The Galaxy S25 lineup will supposedly not get any selfie camera upgrades, sticking to the same 12MP shooter found on its predecessor. However, Samsung will purportedly make processing improvements to enable the phones to "capture selfies that feel real with natural skin tones and textures."

Galaxy S25 owners will only get a free year of Galaxy AI

When Samsung introduced Galaxy AI with the Galaxy S24 series in early 2024, it promised to offer the AI suite of features free of charge for two years.

With the Galaxy S25 launching a year later, you might expect the company to extend the complimentary access period for Galaxy AI for its new flagship phones. However, a footnote in the marketing image confirms this won't be the case. The Galaxy S25 lineup will have free access to Galaxy AI through 2025 — the same as other Samsung devices.

Other features highlighted in the promo materials include Samsung Wallet, RCS messaging in Google Messages for a better cross-platform texting experience, and Smart Switch. None of them are new, though, and are already available on existing Galaxy phones.

If you are sold on the Galaxy S25, you won't have to wait long to get your hands on it. Samsung's Unpacked event is almost here, and the company should start accepting preorders for its newest flagship phones right after the event.

Thanks: Moshe!