Samsung's newest flagships — the Galaxy 25 lineup — hit retail stores on February 7th, almost a couple of weeks after being first showcased to the world at its January Unpacked event. Now, a week after their retail availability, Samsung has started rolling out the first software update for its newest flagships.

The AYB3 firmware for the Galaxy S25 series is currently rolling out in South Korea. It weighs around 585MB and bumps the security patch to February 2025 — the launch firmware was based on the December 2024 patch. Samsung's February 2025 security bulletin details the 40+ vulnerabilities it has patched on its Galaxy phones with this month's update.

Given the relatively small download size, it is unlikely to introduce any major changes. The update may squash some minor bugs, but don't expect anything radical. Samsung's brief release notes state the AYB3 firmware brings improvements related to charging, calls, and cameras. It could fix issues related to nighttime pictures that many S25 owners have reported since getting their units.

If you own the Galaxy S25, you can check if the build is live in your region from Settings > Software update > Download and install. In case the firmware is not available for download, it should go live in the coming days.

One UI 7 is a significant update to Samsung's Android skin, but it still feels unpolished and rough around the edges. It could use some refinements, which Samsung is hopefully addressing with S25's first firmware update.